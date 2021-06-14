Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs – How To Spawn Axolotl In Your Seed

Axolotl are the new adorable mob that’s taking over Minecraft. Their planned home biome, the Lush Caves, won’t start appearing until Caves & Cliffs Part 2 releases in December — but you can still get Axolotl to spawn just about anywhere. If you want to find them, stick them in buckets for easy transport, and start breeding them in your very own axolotl aquarium, you can start doing that with a little trickery.

Axolotl are the very first amphibians of Minecraft. These friendly mobs spawn underwater, but they can survive on land too. They come in a variety of different colors, with blue being the very rarest. You can breed them to get different rare colors, or just hang out and enjoy their weird pink company. They’re also some of the toughest swimming critters in the sea, and they’ll attack all hostile mobs. Not a bad little protector of the ocean as long as you keep them penned in near your outpost!

How To Spawn Axolotl

Axolotl are strange, colorful amphibians that are meant to spawn in Lush Caves — a new inclusion in Minecraft that will release in Part 2, coming in December 2021. If you don’t want to resort to waiting that long or to using creative mode, you can actually spawn Axolotl just about anywhere due to a quirk in the Cliffs & Caves update.

To spawn Axolotl, you just need to place Cobblestone Blocks under any water blocks. Cobblestone, Stone, Gravel, and Deepslate will all work. Axolotl will only spawn in Level Level 0. Use Cobblestone to cover the water so no light can get in. The bottom / walls of the hole should also by lined with stone blocks.

If you dig a hole and create the conditions yourself, make sure the hole is large. Axolotl will spawn 5 blocks above a stone block (Cobblestone, Stone, Gravel, or Deepslate) at any height or depth. They will only spawn in water, and in complete darkness, so any large dark water lakes or underground waterways are likely to spawn Axolotl.

Any deep underground lake will spawn Axolotl, but if you dig yourself a 10x10x10 hole, line it with cobblestone, fill it with water and then block out the sun, you’re going to spawn Axolotl. Expect to see tons of these little guys appearing under your builds in the future.