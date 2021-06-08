7 Best Hunting Games On Xbox One

Looking for a hunting game to sink some hours into? There are a good few hunting titles that we can recommend on the Xbox One. These are games that you can pick up right now and enjoy both as a single-player experience or through multiplayer with friends. Of course, we’re going to make a few unique titles picks as well in this list. Not only will you have some more traditional hunting games to pick from but there are also a few different types of hunting titles that you might find of interest. We’ll kick off the list with a few more unique hunting video game titles and end it with the more traditional hunting games you can pick up right now.

#7 Hunt: Showdown

To start this list off we are going to mark down a game that is a bit different and not one of the traditional hunting game sense. In Hunt: Showdown, players will work in a group as they compete for a contract. Within the world, there are countless monsters and you’re a mercenary group tasked with taking out a troublesome monster within the area. The problem is that you have other players that are after the same bounty contract. Here you’ll need to search the area for the monster and take it down.

However, once you kill the monster and collect the bounty, the location of the monster is posted on the map for every other group playing within the game. This will prompt players to run towards the area in hopes of catching your group with the bounty. It’s a brutal fight to collect the contract and reach the exit point. As mentioned, this is not the more traditional hunting game you’d likely come to expect, but it’s one worth looking into with some friends.

#6 Fishing Planet

We tried to avoid putting countless fishing games into this mix but if you enjoy fishing more then a virtual alternative to looking into is Fishing Planet. This is a game that provides players a wide range of places to fish and a good selection of different fishing breeds that players could reel in from the water. Likewise, this game offers multiplayer so you could fish or compete in some challenges against other players online.

Similar to the more traditional hunting games on this list, there is plenty of gear you could get into with this title. From lines, rods, to reels, there are a ton of customization options available to give players more realism. Although you’ll also want to be careful with the way you fish as you can easily snag your line or bust the reel. If you can’t make the local lake or pond, this is a great virtual alternative that’s also free to play.

#5 Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is another game that has some hunting elements in it. Chances are you might have this game already and if you’re in the hunting mood then this game could suffice. There are a few missions in the campaign that goes over the hunting aspects of this western as you attempt to take down anything from a small rabbit to a large bear. It’s pretty basic here as you’ll need to keep low and out of sight otherwise getting too close to your target animal will either spook it away or potentially send it over attacking.

Likewise, you’ll need to aim and sink an arrow or bullet into a spot that will take it down without ruining the meat or pelt. You could even take this experience online with Red Dead Online as you hunt for different animals to sell their pelts or meat for a profit. Since this game has a good range of environments such as open fields, tundra mountains to marshes, there’s plenty of areas to hunt down different animals.

#4 Monster Hunter World

Another title that is a bit of a different type of hunting experience is Monster Hunter World. The Monster Hunter franchise has been around for quite a few years now and one of the more recent installments to hit the marketplace is Monster Hunter World. In this game, players are going through different hunts against giant monsters. It usually requires that players have the appropriate gear equipped to best take down the beast. Furthermore, you’ll want to study the monster so you know best how to defeat it and the moves it will unleash on the player.

Fortunately, you don’t have to battle alone as this game does support multiplayer with players joining together in these epic brawls. When you do end up defeating a monster then you’ll be rewarded with loot to further craft up better gear and weapons. As the name suggests, this is an open-world game with the development team Capcom getting rid of the old style of zones players were previously dealing with. Likewise, this is no longer the latest installment to the franchise with Monster Hunter Rise out in the marketplace, but that particular game is not available on the Xbox One or at least it’s not available at the time of writing this description.

#3 Dauntless

Continuing from Monster Hunter World we have Dauntless. I’m not going to spend too much time on this point but if you’re not interested in spending the money to see if you would like Monster Hunter World then there’s Dauntless. This is essentially a free alternative to Monster Hunter World where players are more or less doing the same thing here. However, the combat is a bit toned down in Dauntless so you might find it to be more of an arcade game or at least a simpler version of the combat compared to the Monster Hunter games. There are a ton of different topics that have popped up comparing Dauntless to Monster Hunter so you’ll easily find some great breakdowns between the two, but being a free title, it doesn’t hurt to give this game a try.

#2 Hunting Simulator 2

Hunting Simulator 2 is quite a bit like TheHunter: Call of the Wild, a game we’ll be covering next. Here you’ll be hunting for different prized animals. Players can venture through Texas, Colorado, and the lush forests of Europe. As you travel through these areas in search of your prey, you’ll also have different useful equipment to make use of including an assortment of weapons and even a dog to help sniff out the prey.

However, unlike TheHunter: Call of the Wild, this is a single-player focused game so there’s no luck of any multiplayer here. Still, if you’re fine playing solo then you might find quite a bit of enjoyment from this game and the animal AI to make the hunting quite a thrilling experience.

#1 TheHunter: Call of the Wild

TheHunter: Call of the Wild, is a game that’s a traditional hunting title. Again much like Hunting Simulator 2 you’re after prized animals to take out. Players can not only expect plenty of different animals to hunt but there will be different rifles and bows to equip as well. You’ll also get some tools to help make your hunt more favorable for you which means adding different scents and callers into the mix. With that said, you’ll also find that this game will feature a wide range of biomes to explore.

During the actual hunt players will need to explore the areas, track trails, find where the animals travel through, and investigate the particular animal you’re after to determine if it’s worth taking a shot at. This is also a multiplayer game so you and your friends can join together online. You’ll find that this game features both a cooperative mode but also challenges to make things a bit more competitive.