Black Ops Cold War: Warzone – How To Get All Three Keycards | Nakatomi Plaza Guide

The new 80’s Action Hero content for Warzone adds a huge new location in Black Ops Cold War.

Nakatomi Plaza, the skyscraper setting for Die Hard, replaces the Broadcast Tower in Call of Duty’s Battle Royale mode. The Nakatomi Plaza area has a load of new content to explore — and a mysterious vault with three boxes you can open for rewards. The vault is located on Floor 31 of the massive tower, and opening the Deposit Boxes gives you weapons, perks, Killstreaks, or other high tier gear. They’re well worth hunting down… just watch your back. Other players are going to be crawling all over this place now that the season has started properly.

Getting to the vault is the easy part. Getting the keycards is a lot harder — and there are a total of three activities you can complete to collect keycards for rewards. Here, we’ll break down what you need to do to get each of the keycards.

How To Unlock The Warzone Vault

The vault can be found on Level 31 of the Nakatomi Plaza building — which has replaced the Broadcast Tower in Season 3.5 of Warzone. To unlock the vault and claim free weapons, perks, Kill Streaks, armor upgrades, and other loot, you’ll need to obtain keycards. There are three keycards you can obtain by completing special activities on or around Nakatomi Plaza.

Keycard #1 : Complete the ‘Unfinished Business’ Contract in Nakatomi Plaza. You can pick up the Contract by following the marker on your map and collecting one — many spawn right at the start of the map.

: Complete the ‘Unfinished Business’ Contract in Nakatomi Plaza. You can pick up the Contract by following the marker on your map and collecting one — many spawn right at the start of the map. Keycard #2 : Plant C4 on the roof of Nakatomi Plaza.

: Plant C4 on the roof of Nakatomi Plaza. Keycard #3: Complete the Terrorist Arms Deal Limited Event.

Any of the three keycards can open the vault — you’ll just need to get the others to unlock the other safety deposit boxes inside.