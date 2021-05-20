Black Ops Cold War: Outbreak – How Fishing Works | Season 3 Guide

Image Credit: [1]

There’s a new way to get bonus items in Outbreak, the open-world zombie survival mode in Black Ops Cold War — and it’s with fishing! Each Outbreak map has one fishing spot, which you’ll be able to identify by checking out the fishing zombie sitting by the side of the water. Fishing only takes a second, and can net you some immensely powerful loot… if you’ve got the patience. You’ll probably want your squadmates to watch your back while you’re fishing. Zombies aren’t going to take a break to give you time to angle for free perks.

How Fishing Works

Fishing is a mini-activity players can use to get free loot in any of the five Outbreak maps currently in Black Ops Cold War. To fish, you need to find a corpse holding a fishing rod near the water. Interacting with the body will automatically initiate an animation where you fish — and if you’re lucky, you’ll get a good item.

Fishing rods can be used three times before breaking. Commonly drops scrap, armor scraps, essence, perks, and very rarely, Wonder Weapons like the Raygun.

NOTE: Listen carefully, and you can even hear the Buried Easter Egg Song while you’re fishing. It’s on the little radio with your undead fisherman friend!

Where To Find The Fishing Spots

Click the map name to see a map marking the locations of the fishing spots. Map credit goes to r/TehPurplePanda.

Alpine: Check your map. The fishing spot is in the northwest corner. There pond is surrounded by six cabins — from the cabins, you’ll find a corpse holding a fishing line. Interact to start fishing!

Duga: There are four fishing spots along the west / southern coast line of the map.

Golova: Two fishing spots. One is just above the northern bridge on your map. The other is on the northwest coast.

Ruka: Three fishing spots, all on the river right through the center of the map. One is near the center, one is on the western side, and one is on the eastern side.

Sanatorium: There are four fishing spots on the norther coast. One on the western-most dock, one on the smaller dock, and two on each side of the large bridge.

