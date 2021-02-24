Persona 5 Strikers: Use This Trick For Infinite BOND Experience | Farming Guide

Persona 5: Strikers is a new Musou game that’s also a direct sequel to Persona 5 — an incredibly long JRPG with tons of esoteric systems to wrap your head around. And Persona 5: Strikers adds an entirely new one called the BOND system. By talking to your party members or completing certain extra scenarios in battle, you’ll earn BOND points you can use to unlock bonuses.

There are loads of special bonuses too. You can increase the HP / SP of all party members, improve the odds on auto-abilities like party members aiding each other, and much more. BOND abilities are some of the best in the game, and it’s going to take a lot of grinding through the story to unlock everything.

Unless you use this little trick. In Chapter 2, it’s possible to earn a lot of Bond experience. You’ll need lots of cash, but it’s entirely possible to grind a bunch of BOND without moving the calendar forward.

How To Farm BOND XP | Chapter 2 Farming Guide

This BOND farming trick is only available in Chapter 2 — when the Phantom Thieves travel to Sendai. The full method was shared by Steam User JunkoPunko, and it still works as of this writing, so it’s probably going to be available forever. Let’s break down the basics.

Infinite BOND XP Method In Sendai , you can get a fortune at Mt. Aoba Park . The fortune costs 100 yen. Each fortune gives you a random BOND xp bonus. Depending on the fortune you receive, you can get 1~, 10~, or 20~ percent BOND rewards. You can draw from the fortune machine infinitely. Just buy a fortune, then open your map to fast-travel to a different Sendai location . Return and you’ll be able to buy another fortune.



Sendai is the second Jail location you’ll visit in the story. There are three major locations here — Mt. Aoba Park, the Arcade, and Sendai Station. You’ll need to visit on a Free Roam day with no other obligations or major mission events. If you’ve got an open day, you can buy as many fortunes as you want forever.

It takes a lot of time and a whole lot of loading screens, but this method can be done effectively forever. BOND skills are some of the best in the game, so if you want to save up BOND and get a lot of skills early, this is the only time to do it.