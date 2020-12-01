Nintendo Switch: How To Upload Pictures & Video Directly To Your PC Or Smart Device | 11.0.0 Update Guide

The Nintendo Switch just gained a new way to upload screenshots and video with the latest 11.0.0 Firmware update. The patch notes are extensively detailed in this official Nintendo post so check it out if you want to see everything that’s new or fixed. We’re only interested in two specific features that allow you to transfer gallery files directly to your PC or smart device.

Previously, you could upload pictures and video directly to specific social media, or transfer gallery files by physically removing the micro-SD from the back of the Nintendo Switch console and plugging it into a USB adapter. Then you could navigate to the file folder and copy / paste from the SD onto your computer or device. The two new methods make life a little easier, and I’ll explain how it works (and what you’ll need) below.

Uploading Gallery Photos & Video Directly To PC With USB

Now users can connect a Nintendo Switch directly to a PC to transfer photos or video from the Album using a USB 3.0 cable. The Nintendo Switch only has ports for a USB C.

This feature requires a USB charging cable with data transfer capability. USB Cable model HAC-010 USB-IF certified USB cable



There’s no need to use the console Album. When plugging into your computer, find the drive under “My Computer” and you can access the files exactly the same way as if you removed the micros SD.

All video and photo files are organized by folders depending on the month and date they were taken.

Sending Photos & Video To Your Smart Device

You can also wirelessly transfer Album photos and videos straight to your smartphone using QR Codes. You can transfer up to 10 photos at once, or 1 video.

Requirement : Your smart device will require a QR Code Reader app to use this feature. You can use any app, but here are some free examples. iOS : QR Code Reader Android : QR Code Reader & Scanner

: Your smart device will require a QR Code Reader app to use this feature. You can use any app, but here are some free examples.

To begin transferring, access Albums and then select the photo / video you want to transfer by pressing [A]. Select “Send To Smartphone” — if you’re selecting a photo, you can choose to send a batch or just this one.

After selecting, the Nintendo Switch will generate and display a QR Code. Use your smart device app to scan the QR Code and download the file wirelessly.