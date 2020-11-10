Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Pick These Skills First | Best Skills To Grab Early

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is a very, very long game — and some of the skills you’ll grab as you upgrade your hulking viking hero are clearly better than others. We’re going to quick rundown the very best skills you seriously need to unlock first. Some of the skills are going to help you when it comes to sneaking and assassinating your enemies, but others are just to make the game way easier to play.

We’re going to focus on the “easier to play” stuff. You’ll be trapped exploring Valhalla for 30+ hours, so picking skills that’ll alleviate some of the most annoying aspects of the game — ones that are pretty minor, but build up after you’d have to complete the same actions 500+ times — are a lifesaver.

This is just an early list of our absolute favorite skills. We’ll add more as we delve further into this massive game.

Best Skills To Unlock ASAP





NOTE: You can respec you skills at any time, so you can experiment and discover which paths lead to the following skills easily.

Auto-Loot: You don’t have to constantly press [Y / Triangle] to collect loot from bodies. You’ll automatically pick up everything as you walk over bodies.

Breakfall: Automatically causes your character to roll when jumping from a high place, making fall damage negligible.

Missile Reverse: Catch and throw back arrows, making it possible to deal with archers quickly in combat.

There are many, many more skills in the game to unlock, but these are our favorites so far. Two of these skills — Auto-Loot and Breakfall — were found in the previous game, Odyssey. And they were just as (if not more) useful in that game. So it’s a no-brainer they’re some of the best skills to grab this time around too.

We’ll list more skills here as we find them.