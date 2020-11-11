Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – How To Disable Community Photos | World Map Feature Guide

Community Photos is an annoying feature that’s automatically enabled when you first start Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. It’s nice to check out photos from the community as they explore England and Norway, but these pictures are also packed with spoilers — not just location spoilers, but also story spoilers and other mythological secret stuff you might not realize is in the game.

If you’re like us, you prefer to stay immersed in the game and just want to turn these annoying pictures off. You can do it — but the normal method found in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey doesn’t appear to be there anymore. You can still turn off Community Photos feature, it just takes an extra little step. Learn how to do it with the quick feature guide below.

How To Turn Off Community Photos

When accessing the World Map when online, you’ll get several Community Photos — they appear like little waypoints on the map with two small boxes. Kind of like a postcard. These are photos taken by and shared from other player accounts — and often they’re pretty spoiler-y. Disabling this feature is trickier in the Valhalla.

To disable Community Photos, go to the World Map and open the Legend and scroll all the way down to the bottom. Toggle off the MISC square option.

This won’t take effect immediately. Restarting the game may re-enable it. Give it a moment and the community photos will go away.

Odyssey had an explicit option in the Settings menu allowing you to disable this feature. For some reason, Valhalla makes it much weirder — disabling “MISC” in the Legend seems like an strangely obfuscated method for something that should be simple.