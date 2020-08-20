Mortal Shell: How To Fully Upgrade The Hallowed Sword | Key Item Locations Guide

The Hallowed Sword is your starting weapon in Mortal Shell, and most of us will continue to use it for the rest of the game. It’s a weapon that’s easy to wrap your head around, and you’ll be able to beat any threat once it’s fully upgraded.

Every weapon has two unlockable Weapon Abilities you can craft with key items, and we’re going to cover how to find all the critical upgrades for the Hallowed Sword — that includes how to find five Quenched Acid’s to make it as powerful as it can possibly be.

The Hallowed Sword is a great weapon, and upgrading it completely will seriously help you deal with tough bosses like Tarsus. The bosses awaiting the end of each temple are extremely tough, and upgrading to +5 is a life-saver.

How To Fully Upgrade The Hallowed Sword | Key Items Locations

The Hallowed Sword can be upgraded with Key Items — they’re always found in the same place, too. We’ll cover how to find the Mechanical Spike, the Molten Spike, and 5 Quenching Acid damage upgrades.

Upgrades are applied at the workbench in Fallgrim Tower or any of the anvils in the other paths.

The Mechanical Spikes unlocks a powerful spike attack that deals heavy damage and knocks back enemies. The Molten Spike is an even more powerful attack that sets enemies on fire, doing damage over time. Both attacks cost 2 Resolve to unleash and give you invincibility frames once activated.

Mechanical Spike: Fallgrim – Across from Fallgrim Tower, there’s a large cave with a boss monster called Grisha. Defeat it and loot the chest inside to gain the Mechanical Spike.

Gains a powerful [L1+R1] attack that spends 2 Resolve.

Molten Spike: Fallgrim – In a fish chest, only accessible in the fog. The chest is located downstream from the giant frog NPC — look for a cave with a camp inside guarded by a Grisha miniboss.

Upgrades the Hallowed Sword to use a more powerful Weapon Ability. Press [L2+R2] to activate it.

Quenching Acid #1: Fallgrim Outskirts – To the left of the entrance to the Temple Grounds, go past the burning effigy to a small camp overlooking a hole. There’s a chest here containing a quenching acid upgrade.

Quenching Acid #2 & #3: Fallgrim Tower – Two Quenching Acids are sold by Vlas the vendor in Fallgrim Tower. They cost 2,500 tar each. They’re well worth the cost.

Quenching Acid #4: Temple Grounds – In the Monument of Ash, take the stairs down and left. You’ll encounter two infernal knights in this hallway. Defeat them, and open the Iron Maiden on the right to gain the Quenching Acid.

Quenching Acid #5: Abandoned Chamber – At the forking path with the stairs straight ahead, go left and enter the cavern guarded by the spike-armed monster. Defeat it and open the chest to gain this upgrade.

Quenching Acid #6: Enshrined Sanctum – Where the two main paths meet from the start of the ice area, you’ll reach a frozen cave past a spike-armed monster. Inside this cave, look for a hole you can crawl into. There’s a series of ghosts guarding a chest.

Quenching Acid #7: Fallgrim – In a fish chest, only accessible after collecting the first [Gland] from a temple boss and unleashing fog. The chest is located on the main path to the Fallgrim Tower front door.

There are more Quenching Acid locations you might find, but if you’re at least through one of the temples, you can fully upgrade your Hallowed Sword to +5 and deal the maximum amount of damage. Very useful against some of the tougher bosses in the game.