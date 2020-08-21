Mortal Shell: How To Get All 5 Weapons | Hadern Boss Tips

There are five weapons to unlock in Mortal Shell — four melee weapons you can upgrade, and one long-range weapon for taking down foes from afar. For the melee weapons, you’ll have to fight a strange doppelganger called Hadern. He’s equipped with the weapon you want, and depending on your build, these fights can be very difficult, or not too difficult at all.

You’ll start with the trusty Hallowed Sword, but you can gain a flaming mace, a massive long-sword that’s as tall as you are, or a nimble hammer / chisel for getting quick hits and rapidly building your resolve. The weapons are designed for different playstyles, and you’ll want to try them all.

We’ll also explain how to acquire the Ballistazooka, a ridiculous RPG that fires huge metal bolts as ammo. To earn the launcher, you’ll need to buy the Tools part from Vlas the merchant in Fallgrim Tower. The parts only work on the workbench in the Tower itself, but it really helps to grab this powerful tool early.

How To Get All 5 Weapons & Defeat Hadern

Melee weapons are permanent weapons you can unlock and swap to in Mortal Shell. One weapon is located at each of the three temple entrances. Once you’re inside, interact with the book to begin a boss fight against Hadern. Defeating him will unlock the weapon.

All weapons can be swapped from the stands (near the boss book) or at Fallgrim Tower.

Hallowed Sword: You start with this weapon. Can’t miss it!

Smoldering Mace: Temple Grounds – Right at the entrance to the Temple Grounds. Use the Relic stand to enter a battle against Hadern. Defeat him to gain the Smoldering Mace.

Reach the Temple Grounds from Fallgrim. Starting in the initial spawn area (before Fallgrim Tower) go left and down the forking road where there’s a rock canyon.

Follow the path down and to an encampment. Go right toward the burning effigy, then through the large wall to the left. Follow the stairs up to reach the Temple Grounds.

Hammer & Chisel: Eternal Narthex – Found at the entrance to Eternal Narthex. Use the bookstand and defeat Hadern to unlock the weapon.

From Fallgrim, start at the initial spawn and take the path right to the trapper camp. Go up past the traps, down through the narrow canyon, and into a long ledge path with snipers shooting down at you.

Ahead, you’ll find a huge structure in the distance. Go right through the camp and down the pillars. Run past the enemy guarding the stairs to enter the new region.

Martyr’s Blade: Abandoned Chamber – Like the other weapons, this one is at the entrance to the Abandoned Chamber. You’ll need to use the bookshelf, then defeat Hadern using this heavy sword.

Go toward the massive tree covered in bats in Fallgrim. Take the canyon path down and toward the strange structure in the far distance.

The Abandoned Chamber is surrounded by heavy enemies. Ignore them and run right through the main gate! They’re too slow to stop you.

Ballistazooka: Fallgrim Tower – To get this weapon, you need to purchase the [Tools] key item from Vlas the merchant. Repair the Ballistazooka at the Fallgrim Tower workbench to gain this long range weapon.

Go to the second floor and back around the structure to find stairs leading up. Go up to locate Vlas’s shop. He sells the Tools for 8,000 tar.

Extra Heavy Bolts are sold for 800 tar at the vendor.

Boss Tips: Hadern (Smoldering Mace)

Hadern is a slow and steady boss. He will slowly approach, swinging his massive flaming mace at you. Almost all of his attacks cannot be parried, but Harden will be very useful here. Use Harden while attacking to block his counterattacks and continue to hit him with follow-up heavy strikes.

To play it safe, strafe around him and only dodge when he charges at you. You’ll want to perform a full roll-dodge to avoid his big swing when he runs at you. Otherwise, hang back and only attack when he Hardens.

He’ll usually prepare an attack, then Harden — back away, wait for him to finish his attack, then charge-attack. Run [R3] and use a heavy attack [R2] for some quick damage, then continue to strike and use [L2] to Harden when he attempts a counterattack.

Boss Tips: Hadern (Hammer & Chisel)

This version of Hadern is a cakewalk if you have Eredrim, the Venerable equipped. Hadern’s weapon is low-damage, so your high-defense armor will be able to soak up a ton of hits.

Just fight him like the previous fights — wait for him to harden, then strike with a charging-heavy. Harden when you need to, and lead him away from your body if you lose your Shell. With two chances to fully heal, you won’t lose this fight.

Boss Tips: Hadern (Martyr’s Blade)

Another easier encounter. Use Tiel and you’ll have more than enough stamina to unleash a series of heavy attacks, then retreat safely using his powerful shadow-step dodge.

You’ll only take two or three hits before you die, but once you get the rhythm down, you can win this fight without taking a single hit. Wait for him to attack, charge-heavy, Harden to stagger him on counterattack, then unleash more heavy attacks.

That covers how to get all the weapons, and how to defeat Hadern each time. He can be tricky, but give it a few tries and you’ll win with patience.