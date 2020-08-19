Mortal Shell: How To Find All 4 Mortal Shells Early | Class Locations Guide

In Mortal Shell, your weird hollow man inhabitants different ‘Shells’ — bodies with their own attributes, strengths and weaknesses. Each Shell is basically a character class. You’ll find an all-around hero, a quick-footed bandit, a heavy knight, and a special power specialist. All four of these heroes can be earned right at the start of the game, but you’ll have to find them first.

There are clues showing you how to reach each of the four Shells in the central hub area of Fallgrim Tower. Once you’re inside, search for the interactable tombs for a clue. Some of them are very easy to miss, and even if you know where to find them, they can be tricky to acquire. Especially the bandit class.

Learn where to find all four classes in the full locations guide below. This is all of them, so you’ll be able to start unlocking skills for your favorite right away. This is what direction you’ll need to go, and what each class specializes in.

All Mortal Shell Locations | Classes Guide

There are four character classes in Mortal Shell. Each ‘Shell’ is a different general class archetype. Depending on your playstyle, finding a new Shell early might make your life much easier. If you prefer dodging and giving yourself extra stamina, or if you prefer high defense, this is where to find the shell you need.

NOTE: After unlocking a Shell, you can swap to any shell you want from the Fallgrim Tower catacombs.

Harros, The Vassal: All-Arounder. Basic knight class.

Location: Fallgrim – Found on the left path after you are resurrected. You can’t miss him!

Solomon, The Scholar: Weapon-Skill User. Generates Resolve faster.

Location: Fallgrim (Temple Grounds Path) – Enter Grisha’s arena cave opposite the entrance door to Fallgrim Tower. Go down the lower path from the arena and smash the twigs blocking the hole. Crawl through to find this shell.

Eredrim, The Venerable: Heavy Knight. Low Stamina & High HP / Defense.

Location: Fallgrim (Eternal Narthix Path) – Just outside Eternal Narthex. From the Fallgrim (first) spawn, go right through the trapper camp and through the canyon. Continue through the long area filled with snipers, avoiding arrows, and go down the pillars outside the massive structure. The Mortal Shell is laying down on the pathway before reaching the stairs.

Tiel, The Acolyte: Light Rogue. High Stamina, Low HP — Special Shadow-Step Dodge

Location: Fallgrim (Abandoned Chamber Path) – Starting in Fallgrim, go left from the initial spawn toward the large tree with bats hanging from the limbs. Go through the rock canyon behind the camp, and look along the right wall for a hole blocked by branches. Smash the branches and crawl through to find the shell.

There’s a mini-boss here. It’s very vulnerable to standard attacks, but it can poison you. Eat tarspore mushrooms to become invulnerable against poison attacks. Use Harden to block, and just keep swinging with standard attacks. Light attacks will stagger this creature. Parry doesn’t seem to work, but Weapon Abilities are extremely strong.