Subnautica and Subnatica: Below Zero Confirmed for Nintendo Switch With Early 2021 Release Window

Nintendo has revealed that both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero will be coming to Switch consoles in early 2021.

The news comes from the Indie Showcase, where Nintendo unveiled a ton of exciting new titles for the Switch. At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date, however, players can expect it to release some time in 2021. Not much about the port is known however, the following statement has been released on the official website.

“We have been hard at work behind-the-scenes, in partnership with Shiny Shoe and Unity Professional Services, to bring both titles to the Nintendo platform. We are excited to finally be able to share this work with all of you, as difficult as it was to keep a secret and hope that it was worth that wait.”

We’re excited to announce today that Subnautica and Below Zero are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021! Read more on our blog and sign up to our Switch newsletter for future news ▶️ https://t.co/M4DtN0npQp #IndieWorld #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Z6xwyq1bm0 — Subnautica Switch (@SubnauticaSw) August 18, 2020

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase packed quite the punch revealing a slew of exciting announcements. An impactful announcement of Super Giant’s Hades coming to the Nintendo Switch stole the show with tons of buzz around the news. It has been a long haul but the game is finally going to release this fall and fans can’t be happier. Read our full coverage right here.

Source: Subnautica Website