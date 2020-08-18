Ghost of Tsushima Crowned Best Game of July 2020 by the Players Choice

Sony has revealed that Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has won the best title of July 2020 voted by the players.

The news comes from the PS Blog where Sony has unveiled the poll numbers for the best titles of July 2020. The game takes the crown when putting up against the tough company of Cuphead, Iron Man VR, Skater XL, and more. The game has been officially crowned the best new title of July and quite frankly it’s very deserving of it.

“There was much to celebrate in this open world action tale, be it the razor-sharp combat, its gorgeous world design or incredible soundtrack. And the adventure doesn’t end there: fans can also look forward to a newly-announced multiplayer mode coming later this year.”

In related news, Sony has released a new Director’s Commentary for Ghost of Tsushima, featuring Sucker Punch’s Nate Fox, Shuhei Shushida, and a renowned Japanese historian. If you want to learn more about the Tsushima documentary, read the full story here. It has been also announced that Ghost of Tsushima is set to receive a multiplayer portion this fall that teams four players up in a fight against the Mongol army. Nonetheless, fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to Sucker Punch’s new samurai title, Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4.

What are your thoughts on Ghost of Tsushima? Do you think its deserving of the Players Choice best game of July 2020? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Blog