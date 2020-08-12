Sony Releases Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Commentary Featuring a Renowned Japanese Historian

Sony has released a new Director’s Commentary for Ghost of Tsushima, featuring Sucker Punch’s Nate Fox, Shuhei Shushida, and a renowned Japanese historian.

Check out the trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the new video is a director’s commentary featuring the likes of many who were involved in the game. Sucker Punch’s Creative Director, Nate Fox who shares new information about the game’s production. In addition, the video welcomes a renowned Japanese historian who confirms that the game is indeed an accurate experience of what it would be like to live during feudal Japan. Creative Director, Nate Fox gives an insight into the thought process behind creating the lore of the game.

At the end of the video, it is revealed that owners of the standard edition of Ghost of Tsushima can upgrade to the digital deluxe version free of charge at Playstation.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4.

What are your thoughts on this new director’s commentary? Did you enjoy it? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube