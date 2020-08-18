EA Play Announced For Steam, Launches August 31

EA has announced today that EA Access will be getting renamed as EA Play and will be coming to the PC via the Steam platform.

This was a surprise announcement from EA as we did not expect to see the service show up on Steam. Members will still receive the same benefits as before with 10% additional savings, a slew of games to choose from, and a low membership monthly fee. The press release notes that more news for EA Play will be shared soon.

Press Release:

Electronic Arts has revealed that EA Access and Origin Access Basic have become EA Play*, and Origin Access Premier is now EA Play Pro, all with a fresh new look. All the great benefits players love (trials of new EA games, 10% savings on digital purchases including full games and a library of top titles) aren’t going anywhere. In fact, even more benefits are on the way over the coming months, starting with in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles. In addition, on August 31st, EA Play will launch on its fourth platform, the most in the industry, with Steam for PC, and players can look for more exciting news on EA Play soon.

In related news, EA has announced its latest title to join the ever-growing library of games — UFC 4.

EA has released a new trailer showcasing even more gameplay footage of the highly anticipated fighting title; so if you’re looking to get your money’s worth for EA Access, I would suggest giving UFC 4 a shot. Make sure to read the full story of UFC 4’s latest gameplay trailer right here!

EA Play is set to release for the PC via Steam later this month on August 31st. Are you excited to see EA continuing its support for the service? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Business Wire