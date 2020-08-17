Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Announced; New Multiplayer Portion of the Game, New Trailer Released

Sucker Punch has announced this morning a new multiplayer add-on feature for the critically acclaimed RPG title — Ghost of Tsushima.

This comes to a surprise to many of us, as Tsushima is a single player experience, so it would be strange for us to think the game will have a multiplayer portion. This new feature will allow users to play the epic action game with 2-4 players. To make it even better, this will be a free update for everyone this Fall!

Check out the announcement trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends down below:

Darren Bridges Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions:

Today I am very excited to reveal Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new online cooperative multiplayer* mode that will come as a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners on PS4 later this year. Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima. Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action. We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future.

In related news, Sony has released a new Director’s Commentary for Ghost of Tsushima, featuring Sucker Punch’s Nate Fox, Shuhei Shushida, and a renowned Japanese historian. If you want to learn more about the Tsushima documentary, read the full story here!

Ghost of Tsushima is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4. Are you excited about the upcoming multiplayer portion of Ghost of Tsushima? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog