Mortal Shell: All Weapon Upgrade Locations | Weapon Abilities & Damage Bonuses

Upgrading your weapons is incredibly important in Mortal Shell, and if you know where to look, you can fully upgrade your favorite tool of destruction pretty easily. Each weapon can be upgraded with two Weapon Abilities that give you invincibility frames and only cost a couple of resolve charges. They’re handy tools for taking out tough enemies, and they can wreck bosses for big damage.

The Weapon Abilities are great, but what you really want are the Damage Upgrades. Quenching Acid is a Key Item that’s used to give a damage boost to any particular weapon. Weapons can gain up to +5 damage — that’s a maximum of five Quenching Acids. There’s a whole lot more than five, so you can fully enhance multiple weapons if you want.

Getting +5 damage and all the Weapon Abilities can be done early. If you farm for Tar, there are two easy Quenching Acid items you can get from the Fallgrim Tower vendor — but purchasing them isn’t really required. Learn where to find all the weapon upgrades you missed below.

Weapon Upgrade Locations

There are two types of Weapon Upgrade Key Items — Quenching Acid, and Weapon Ability Key Items. Quenching Acid upgrades whatever weapon you apply it to, making it more powerful up to a maximum of +5.

Key Item upgrades unlock Weapon Abilities for each weapon. Weapon Abilities cost Resolve, and are activated by pressing [L1+R1] or [L2+R2]. These powers give you invincibility frames, and they’re very strong against annoying enemies or bosses.

Hallowed Sword Upgrade Locations

Mechanical Spike : Fallgrim – Across from Fallgrim Tower, there’s a large cave with a boss monster called Grisha. Defeat it and loot the chest inside to gain the Mechanical Spike. Gains a powerful [ L1+R1 ] attack that spends Resolve.

Molten Spike : Fallgrim – In a fish chest, only accessible in the fog. The chest is located downstream from the giant frog NPC — look for a cave with a camp inside guarded by a Grisha miniboss. Unlocks an alternate Weapon Ability. Press [ L2+R2 ] to activate it.

Smoldering Mace Upgrade Locations

Foundry Stone : Temple Grounds – To the right of the Monument of Ash entrance, follow the lower rock path from the bridge to a gravesite. Interact with the stone coffin to gain the Foundry Stone upgrade. Gains a powerful [ L1+R1 ] attack that spends Resolve.

Awakened Stone : Monument of Ash – Past the dual-wielding flame knight, you’ll reach a large bridge with a sarcophagus in the center. The key item is in this sarcophagus chest. Unlocks an alternate Weapon Ability. Press [ L2+R2 ] to activate it.

Martyr’s Blade Upgrade Locations

Petrified Winterglass : Abandoned Chamber – At the forking path near the stairs leading to the large undead monster, look along the right wall for a hole. Climb in to discover a gravesite with this material for the Martyr’s Blade. Gains a powerful [ L1+R1 ] attack that spends Resolve.

Radiant Winterglass : Enshrined Sanctum – Follow the main path across the bridge and down the spiral staircase. At the bottom, there’s a path that leads to a dead end guarded by a viking knight and two undead. The chest contains this upgrade for the Martyr’s Blade. Unlocks an alternate Weapon Ability. Press [ L2+R2 ] to activate it.

Hammer & Chisel Upgrade Locations

Perfumed Censer : Eternal Narthex – Use the left portal at the entrance to reach the massive building on the far end of the area. Turn around and go down the left stairs to find a strange altar guarded by multiple gunners. Clear out the gunners and collect the key item behind the fire lever. Gains a powerful [ L1+R1 ] attack that spends Resolve.

Foul Censer: Unknown – Check back soon for updates.

Quenching Acid Weapon Damage Upgrade Locations

Quenching Acid is an upgrade Key Item required to make your weapons more powerful. Each weapon can be upgrade to +5 max — it only costs one Quenching Acid per upgrade, so 5 Quenching Acid items can fully upgrade any give weapon.

Quenching Acid: Fallgrim Outskirts – To the left of the entrance to the Temple Grounds, go past the burning effigy to a small camp overlooking a hole. There’s a chest here containing a quenching acid upgrade.

Quenching Acid : Temple Grounds – In the Monument of Ash, take the stairs down and left. You’ll encounter two infernal knights in this hallway. Defeat them, and open the Iron Maiden on the right to gain the Quenching Acid.

Quenching Acid : Abandoned Chamber – At the forking path with the stairs straight ahead, go left and enter the cavern guarded by the spike-armed monster. Defeat it and open the chest to gain this upgrade.

Quenching Acid: Enshrined Sanctum – Where the two main paths meet from the start of the ice area, you’ll reach a frozen cave past a spike-armed monster. Inside this cave, look for a hole you can crawl into. There’s a series of ghosts guarding a chest.

Quenching Acid: Fallgrim – In a fish chest, only accessible after collecting the first [Gland] from a temple boss and unleashing fog. The chest is located on the main path to the Fallgrim Tower front door.

Quenching Acid: Monument of Ash – At the first shortcut door, go right and past the two shield knights. There’s an Iron Maiden with this upgrade item near the next door.

Quenching Acid x2: Fallgrim Tower – Two Quenching Acid upgrades are available for purchase at Vlas’s shop in Fallgrim Tower. They cost 2,500 each.

Quenching Acid: Eternal Narthex – Near the right lever with the Perfumed Censer, follow the path back toward the entrance. Past the gunner, there’s a chest containing this upgrade.

Quenching Acid: Dim Gate – On the path to the Shifting Archive, you’ll walk onto a massive broken bridge. On the ramp leading up to the halfway point, there’s a lower walkway that leads to this upgrade.

Quenching Acid: Dim Gate – At the Dim Gate, you’ll use an elevator shortcut to reach the top level. On the opposite side, there’s a similar elevator area with broken floating platforms. Follow the platforms down to a portal to reach a hidden quenching acid.

