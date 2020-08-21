Mortal Shell: How To Get The Secret Baghead Ending | Easter Egg Guide

You’re trapped in a weird world with only ever-increasing challenges awaiting you in Mortal Shell. Sometimes, don’t you wish you could just not fight the next big monster? There’s an ending for just that, but you’ll need the right items to unlock it. All this effort will nab you a secret achievement / trophy called “Brigand Life” too, so you’ll need it for completion’s sake.

The best part of this ending? It doesn’t stop you from continuing the game. This secret is available after defeating your first major boss — one of the items you need only spawns after the mist has come and gone. The ending lets you hang out quietly, playing your lute and ignoring all the world’s problems. Sounds like the perfect ending for 2020.

How To Get The Secret Ending | ‘Brigand Life’ Guide

To get a secret Easter egg ending, you’ll need to find the NPC Baghead. Find him near the Fallgrim path to the Eternal Narthex entrance — there’s a water path where you’ll find the giant frog NPC. Behind the frog, there’s a hill path that leads to bandit camp.

Continue past the bandit camp and toward a bridge to a giant tree. That’s where you’ll find Baghead. Talk to him and he’ll say he really wants something to eat.

Talk to Baghead with a Roasted Rat in your inventory. Select [ Yes ] to give it to him.

in your inventory. Select [ ] to give it to him. Talk to Baghead again with Superior Moonshine in your inventory. Select [Yes] to give it to him.

Give him both the Roasted Rat and the Superior Moonshine, and he’ll offer to let you stay with him as a brigand. Select [Yes] to get a hidden ending!

In the ending, you’ll hang out playing the lute while ghouls slowly encroach on Fallgrim, closing in on the bandits in the area. After the short scene, you’ll get credits! You’re just hanging out, enjoying the good life, and ignoring all the horrible problems in your weird fantasy world.

After the credits roll, you’ll return back to the last checkpoint you’ve used. Don’t worry, this isn’t a end state. You’ll be able to continue the game and earn your real ending after experiencing this one.

For completing this ending, you’ll earn the [Brigand Life] trophy / achievement.