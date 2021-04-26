10 Best Superhero Video Games On Xbox One

If you love the superhero genre and looking to get some new video game titles to enjoy on the Xbox One platform then check out our list. We have a few games we recommend trying out if you’re searching for something new to enjoy. There should be something for just about everyone down below whether you want kid-friendly, competitive gameplay, to more mature themed games.

#10 Lego Games

Okay, so we can’t just pick any one particular game for this point as there are a ton to choose from and each is rather fun. These are also great video games that are suitable for children as well. Overall you’ll get a makeshift adaptation of a film or franchise but in a Lego form factor. These games are pretty entertaining as well with each being mainly lighthearted humor. As mentioned, there is a ton of different options to pick from when it comes to Lego-themed superhero video games. If you’re looking for something that is aimed mainly at a young audience that can still be just as entertaining with an older group then you really can’t go wrong with the Lego games. For instance, there are Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, Lego Batman games, to name just a few.

#9 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park video game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an RPG played in a 2.5D third-person perspective and follows the events that occurred in South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players take on the role of the New Kid during a massive war of rival superhero factions. Gameplay features turn-based RPG combat where players can think out attacks before initiating them. Likewise, character classes will be available for players to choose and each will alter character stats such as increasing short-ranged or long-ranged combat. If you’re a fan of the South Park franchise then you can expect the wacky and vulgar narrative.

#8 Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers comes from the development team Crystal Dynamics, this is the developer behind the reboot Tomb Raider franchise along with Gex the Gecko and Legacy of Kain. Overall, the developers brought out a title based around the games as a service model which is a game that would continue to bring out new content for players to purchase and go through. Ideally, this might have been a pretty solid setup for Marvel’s franchise, but when the game released, most didn’t find the title to be worth the $60 entry to play the game. Overall, the title is centered around the Avengers which was showcasing their new headquarters and carrier located in San Francisco. What was meant to be a joyous day turned into a grim one as a terrorist attack left most of San Francisco and its inhabitants are either destroyed or infected.

Because the carrier carried a special fuel-type of system, the explosion caused many civilians to turn into creatures. As a result, the Avengers were to blame which caused not only the team to disband but to outlaw superheroes in general. A new task force was created to police the nation but as you can guess, it’s not too many years later that the old Avengers team is back together in an attempt to save the day. As mentioned, when the game launched, it was met with plenty of issues that critics made note of in their reviews. Players may find the game to be repetitive and there were a few annoying bugs. However, being a game as a service title, there are plenty of opportunities for this game to turn around with new content, mechanics, storyline, and of course superheroes.

#7 DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is an MMO title that was first released into the market at the start of 2011 and found its way on the Xbox One console platform back in 2016. This is a game where players set up their unique hero or villain to take place through a series of storyline events. Not only are players tweaking how their character visually looks but also adding in their different powers as well. Depending on whether you went the route of a hero or a villain, players will eventually make their way either into the Justice League or The Society where you’ll go through different level missions.

Speaking of storyline content, there is a ton here. Noted as episodes in this game, players that have a subscription to continue playing this game pass the free-to-play content will find that all of the episodes will be available for free. Currently, there are over thirty episodes here for players to jump in on and each offers a story that is centered around specific heroes, villains, or factions. You’ll find episodes based around Brainiac, Joker, Aquaman, Birds of Prey, Teen Titans, among countless others. With that said, this is a free-to-play game at the start so you could try DC Universe Online out before actually spending any money.

#6 Deadpool

Deadpool the comic book character is probably best known for the film franchise at this point, but a few years before the movie released we got an actually pretty great Deadpool video game title. This particular Deadpool video game installment came out in 2013. However, for a period of time, it looked like the game may have been in limbo after release due to some licensing issues that resulted in the game being pulled from online. However, it was once again released digitally online for newcomers to pick up a copy. Likewise, the success of the movie may have also boosted the attention towards this title.

As you can imagine, the game features our favorite foul mouth Merc with an over-the-top wacky storyline, a few cameos from the Marvel universe, and it’s wrapped around a great hack-and-slash gameplay mechanic. We understand, Deadpool is a character that’s not for everyone, but if you get some enjoyment from the IP then even with this game being close to ten years old at this point, you should still give the game a go. It’s a title that also suits a wide audience range as the game can appeal towards those that enjoy the comic book character, the film franchise, or if you’re new to the IP as well since you can go into the game without having any back knowledge. Unfortunately, it looks like the digital version of the game has been pulled. However, you can still find physical copies of this game online for purchase through the likes of eBay for typically under $30.

#5 Saints Row IV

Saints Row may not have as big of an appeal of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but this IP is still considered a great alternative for a wacky action-adventure game. While the game series has mainly been a bit more off the beaten trail, things really turned up with the launch of Saints Row IV. The video game released in 2013, where the title follows the leader of the 3rd Street Saints and funny enough, he’s also the President of the United States. After receiving superpowers, players are then thrown into the world as its savior over an alien invasion. As you can imagine, this superhero game is a bit mature and certainly not aimed for a young audience.

We’re not sure if we’ll ever see a continuation of a Saints Row game that’s featured around superpowers and saving the day from otherworldly creatures. In fact, this was the last new mainline installment outside of the standalone expansion that came out in 2015 called Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell.

#4 Overwatch

There have been a few of these video game titles based on heroes and their various abilities launch into the market lately though it still seems that Overwatch remains one of the best video game hero shooters to purchase. Blizzard really helped pave the way for the standard or a hero-based tactical-shooter and we’re sure that if you’re into the genre, then you’ve dabbled into this game at least once before.

There’s a variety of game modes to choose from which may have you tweaking your role, character classes, and of course strategy within the team. Likewise, the development team behind Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment, will introduce new heroes into the game from time-to-time. Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated singleplayer game mode to enjoy at your leisure as the game instead is focused on multiplayer battles.

With that said, if you have a few friends who enjoy competitive FPS titles then this is a must-have. Furthermore, if you hold off a bit longer then you can jump into the next installment for this franchise. We’re still waiting to hear more about Overwatch 2 but it does look like we will get some campaign storyline or missions for the various heroes.

#3 Apex Legends

Apex Legends was a surprise battle royale video game release by Respawn Entertainment. With battle royales being as popular as they are right now, Apex Legends has no problem finding an audience at launch. Most had assumed that Respawn Entertainment was developing a new Titanfall game so it was quite a surprise when they released this game. Now it’s one of the more popular battle royale video game titles available in the marketplace. Similar to other battle royale video game titles, the game has players dropping down onto a map in squads.

Once on the map, it’s all about scavenging for items and better gear. Meanwhile, as the map shrinks down, players will have to battle against other teams in hopes of being the last group standing. What makes this game a bit interesting is that its roster is filled with characters that have unique powers and there’s quite a few to pick from with more likely being added into the mix over time.

#2 Injustice: Gods Among Us Series

Ed Boon can really bring out an excellent mature fighting game into the market, but it likely turned a few hears when it was unveiled that the Mortal Kombat creator was taking on the DC Comics universe. The result was the launch of Injustice: Gods Among Us, a game that followed a timeline in which Superman took the world by force and made some strict laws and regulations when the Joker tricked the hero into killing Lois Lane. Now with a broken Superman, Batman manages to bring in the Justice League from another universe to help stop his regime.

Overall we got the same style of gameplay from Mortal Kombat but with a roster and storyline based around DC Comics. Since each character has a special power or unique attack, there can be some great matches between a variety of different characters. We even got a sequel with Injustice 2 which had the same gameplay mechanics as its predecessor but with a storyline that follows after the initial installment. We’ll refrain from spoiling anything if you haven’t played.

#1 Batman Arkham Trilogy

The Batman Arkham series is iconic and a trilogy that’s worth playing through. Each installment features iconic villains and gameplay mechanics to further give you the feeling of being the Dark Knight in Gotham City. From using martial arts against random thugs, investigating a crime scene, grappling up buildings, to even using the Batmobile, the game series is just an overall thrilling superhero experience.

Currently, the series only features three installments from Rocksteady, and even with an open world to explore, you may feel the urge to dive back into Gotham City once again after completing the trilogy. Rocksteady may be moving on from the Arkham games but they are not done playing around with the DC Comics universe. While it’s not slated to release on the Xbox One, it does look like those on the Xbox Series X/S will be able to play their next superhero video game release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League within 2022.