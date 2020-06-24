Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – There’s A New Ditto Island Full Of High Level Shapeshifters

There’s an even easier way to load-up on high-level Ditto in Pokémon Sword & Shield. If you’ve purchased the Isle of Armor expansion pass, you can travel to a far-off island and start catching some of the best Ditto around without all that annoying waiting.

Ditto are still important for making copies of your favorite Pokémon — they can breed with anything and anyone, regardless of gender, so if you want to create extra Squirtles or Venusaurs for trading, Ditto is the way to do it.

Ditto, up to Level 60, will spawn on a small island on the waters surrounding the Isle of Armor. You’ll need the bike upgrade that allows you to traverse water, then you can collect all the Ditto in the world.

Ditto spawn on the mid-sized island in the southeast of the Workout Sea. It’s the island with three visible large trees in the distance from the beach. A berry tree spawns on this island, and there’s enough room for tall grass. Ditto always spawn here, and you’ll consistently find them every time you visit. There’s no need to wait for specific weather or times — they’ve appeared every day I’ve checked since release.

And there are tons of them! There’s a smorgasbord of Dittos to choose from in the tall grass. Right now, that makes this little island the easiest way to acquire Dittos for all your breeding and trading needs. Leave it to the Isle of Armor to add something players have been begging for.