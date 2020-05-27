Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC – How To Perform All New Character & Stage Fatalities | Inputs List

The Aftermath DLC includes a trio of new fighters for Mortal Kombat 11, and that means more fatalities! Each of the new characters has a secondary hidden fatality, so we’re listing all of them here for you. If you input the fatality, you’ll unlock it permanently. These fatalities are hilariously grisly, and my personal favorite is the explosive nut-shot delivered by our man Robocop.

The add-on also includes a few stage fatalities. There aren’t too many of these, but they’re all grisly fun. You’ll melt, splatter people with arcade cabinets, or toss them onto spike traps. They’re all reminiscent of stage fatalities from games past, and old-school Mortal Kombat fans will totally get a kick out of them.

RoboCop Fatality Inputs:

Dead or Alive : [Close] Back, Forward, Down, Down, 2

: [Close] Back, Forward, Down, Down, 2 Thank You For Your Cooperation: [Mid] Forward, Down, Forward, 1

Sheeva Fatality Inputs:

Stomp The Yard : [Close] Down, Down, Down, 1

: [Close] Down, Down, Down, 1 Spinal Tap: [Close] Forward, Down, Down, Forward, 3

Fujin Fatality Inputs:

Wind Blade : [Far] Back, Down, Down, Back, 1

: [Far] Back, Down, Down, Back, 1 Twisted Twister: [Close] Forward, Back, Down, 2

Stage Fatalities

All Stage Fatalities have the same input. The trick is that stage fatalities are only available in certain spots on the stage. You’ll need to be standing in a certain areas to activate a Stage Fatality.

Stage Fatality Universal Input: [Close] Down, Forward, Down, 1



If you attempt a Stage Fatality input on the wrong spot, your fatality will fail and you’ll simply punch your opponent. Check all the stages below for locations where you can activate unique Stage Fatalities.

Dead Pool Stage Fatality: Stand in the center of the stage, in front of the acid pool. Knocks your opponent into the acid.

Stand in the center of the stage, in front of the acid pool. Knocks your opponent into the acid. Tournament Stage Fatality : Again, stand in the center of the stage. You’ll change the lights, and throw an arcade cabinet to crush your opponent.

: Again, stand in the center of the stage. You’ll change the lights, and throw an arcade cabinet to crush your opponent. Shaolin Trap Dungeon Stage Fatality: Right in the center, you’ll knock your opponent into a swinging weight, then drop them onto a bed of spikes.

That’s all the new fatalities in the game! Not counting the Friendship finishers. You’ll find all of those in the separate guide linked above!