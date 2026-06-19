Epic Games Outlines Long Needed Improvements To Epic Games Store, Now Worth Over $ 1 Billion In Revenue

It really is about time.

Epic Games has finally outlined the changes it is making to the Epic Games Store.

Last February, Epic Games has admitted that their storefront has long needed improvements. They brought this message over to State of Unreal.

For the show, they revealed that Epic Games Store made $ 1.16 billion. $ 400 million of that is from 3rd party titles, and represents a 57 % increase year on year.

Epic Games revealed those plans in another presentation held a day later. V2 of the Launcher is planned for private beta soon.

Many of the promised improvements will take Epic Games Store in line with Steam’s client, and above the likes of GOG Galaxy and other clients. This includes personalized store discovery, dynamic game pages, etc.

In terms of performance, Epic Games Store’s launcher should launch 5x faster in cold start, and 6.5x faster in systray restore to library.

Of course, promises are one thing. We’ll see if Epic Games will finally take their store as seriously as Valve does Steam in the coming months.