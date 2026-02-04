“The Launcher Sucks!” – Epic Games Store Head Just Says It

The first step is admitting you have a problem.

Epic Games Store vice president and general manager Steven Allison just said that their game launcher sucks.

In his words:

We have a lot of things we need to fix. We have needed to fix them for years.

…last year, we finally started to point more of our resources towards player experience stuff, all the things that our players have needed, wanted, and all critics rightfully take us to task on.

We got a lot of stuff out the door last year, and this year is going to be probably the best year for that stuff on the ‘big rocks’. And the big rocks are: the launcher sucks.

Steven went on to describe the launcher’s problems. But he says they started working on the architecture in November 2025, and it should be faster in May or June.

While Epic has been criticized for perceived indifference to their own store, Steven implies that they genuinely struggled to set it up for the last eight years.

If you use GOG or itchio, that will sound very familiar. And now we know even Fortnite money couldn’t buy their way into catching up to Steam. But hopefully, that time has finally come.