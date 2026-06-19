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Persona 6 Gets Rating In Australia, Two Weeks After Its First Reveal

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We may not have to wait that long for this one after all.

We may not be waiting that much longer for Persona 6.

Atlus shared the first teaser trailer for the game in the Xbox Games Showcase two weeks ago. We know that it’s coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, but we don’t have a release date or gameplay details yet.

Australia just published its rating for Persona 6 on their website. To no one’s surprise, it’s received an M rating, with notes on violence, nudity, and coarse language.

The rating itself is no surprise. While the Persona games may have calming scenes and settings, Atlus explores darker themes under the surface.

This rating suggests that Atlus has reached a certain phase in development that’s closer to the end. At least, we know that we won’t be waiting another full five years for it to release.

In fact, there’s a big chance that it releases this year or in 2027. Atlus is probably planning to get this out after Persona 4 Revival.

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