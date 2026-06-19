Here’s What’s New In Persona 4 Revival

Yes you’ll want to play it again.

Atlus has just released a Persona 4 Revival Broadcast, revealing all the new things fans can look forward to in this remake.

We do feel comfortable in calling this a remake, because Atlus has gone above and beyond to upgrade the title for new platforms. Beyond raising the resolution and framerate, Atlus has overhauled the presentation for a fresh experience.

Persona 4 Revival also boasts new voice acting for the whole game, and there are new scenes where they make the best use of this.

On the gameplay front, you can now use Guard in Shadows during random encounters to strike first, or to allow you to escape encounters completely.

There are three new moves when you do enter battles:

Send Flying allows you to strike enemies with ailments, and possibly spread the ailment to other Shadows.

Baton Pass lets you give your turn to another party member to gain a strategic advantage.

Prime Time is an overpowered mode where you get free turns, with no skill costs, to strike Shadows with no resistance. Prime Time ends with a Series Finale finishing move to end battles completely.

You can watch the broadcast below.