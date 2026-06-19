Valve Can’t Meet Demand For New Steam Controller, Customers Can Wait As Long As 2027 For Their Orders

If you pre-ordered, it might already be too late. Yes it’s that bad.

Valve has revealed the kind of good bad news that you’re not sure how to react to.

Last April, Valve revealed that they would be releasing their Steam Controller in May for $ 99. It went on to get sold out on launch day, with many fans struggling to even reserve pre-orders after the allocations ran out.

In a new announcement, Valve revealed that they have put existing and new orders on a reservation queue. They then said this:

Starting today, the Steam Controller page will show you a time frame by when you can expect to receive your order email, based on when you reserved.

To keep it simple, we’re showing one of three estimated order windows:

By September 2026

By December 2026

In 2027 (with additional information on specific timing to come)

Valve also made it clear that they do not plan to stop making Steam Controllers.

If this feels like déjà vu, this is how Valve’s rollout of the Steam Deck played out. But it seems Valve still has trouble scaling up to meet demand.

You can see the Steam Controller page to check the status of your order here.