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Epic Is Planning A Huge Change To Unreal Engine 6 That Could Make Developers Abandon Them – And It’s Not AI

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Epic isn’t saying enough to calm their game developer customers down.

Epic has made a huge change to Unreal Engine 6 that is already making developers – and it’s not AI.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

…Our aim is to ship Early Access for UE6 by the end of 2027 and Blueprints will be supported in Early Access and the initial UE6 releases, but deprecated in the future.

Blueprints turns programming into a series of connected diagrams, which has allowed many developers to make games quickly and very easily. You can learn the finer details here but some Blueprint users don’t even know programming languages.

Epic engineer Andrew Grant has confirmed they don’t plan to bring back a way to code in Unreal similar to Blueprints. He says Epic plans to make it easier to learn their programming language Verse in such a way that it can completely replace it.

However, Epic’s messaging is not calming developers down, with some declaring that they will be leaving Unreal Engine 6.

Many game studios already advocate ditching Unreal for making their own engines or using alternatives. If this move becomes divisive, could the industry really abandon Unreal Engine 6?

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