Modern Warfare: Warzone – A Mysterious Red Access Card Is Spawning, And Nobody Knows What It Does

The Warzone Battle Royale for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a pretty major success. The game mode is frantic fun, with a few noticeable improvements on the familiar open-world survival formula. But, there’s one big problem for Easter egg fans — there just isn’t one. Not yet, anyway.

From the very beginning, players discovered mysterious bunker doors with locked keypads. Interacting did absolutely nothing, and there was no sign that these bunker doors could ever be opened. You can also find computers and telephones that can be interacted with. Do they do anything? No, not at all. If you’re a veteran Call of Duty: Zombies player like me, you’re probably wondering what the heck is the point of all this. There must be an answer, right?

Well, we finally got one big reveal. The Red Access Card. This incredibly rare spawn is the harbinger of things to come. Are we going to get a Zombies-ified map in the future?

So, what’s the deal with the Red Access Card? The card is a special item that drops from Legendary Chests in Warzone. For whatever reason, the card doesn’t seem to drop in Solo, so only team-games feature this key. The card itself also doesn’t seem to do anything — players have searched and tried to unlock all the hidden bunkers dotted around the map, but that doesn’t work.

What about using the telephones or computers in the area? The Red Access Card might be used in the Red Area (Military Base) marked on the official online guide, right? No, not at all.

While the Red Access Card doesn’t work now, we do have evidence that it will eventually do something. The heroes over on the Modern Warzone Twitter revealed a bunker door opening animation.

Coding for the #Warzone “easter egg” has been added to the game with the new update, mainly pertaining to the bunkers throughout the map. 🚨



It looks like they CAN be opened.



• Added 2 bunker door opening animations and 2 sound files.



• Added 3 levels of access keycards pic.twitter.com/bYDU87aYOz — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 29, 2020

There are three access cards, an animation, and sound files. So we’re left to assume that these cards will eventually appear in Season 4 of Warzone. But, what will you find behind the bunker doors? There’s one theory that I think might be true.

ModernWarzone, that Twitter account linked above, also revealed voice lines related to launching a nuke. In the Ultimate Guide, you’ll find all the bunker locations marked ‘Classified’ — we just might find a nuke launch sequence in these bunkers. The Nuke is one of the most iconic killstreaks of modern Call of Duty, so referencing it has to be in the cards. Who doesn’t like blowing up dozens of enemies with a single launch? Alternatively, bunkers might be the only way to survive a nuclear blast. The maps are big, but a nuke is going to be bigger.

With rumors swirling that there might be a second Warzone map, the sky’s the limit for future content drops. Here’s hoping we’ll finally be able to open one of these bunkers soon. I’m sick of speculation! I demand answers!