Modern Warfare: Warzone – How To Reveal Every Player On The Map | UAV Guide

An old trick returns in Warzone Battle Royale, the new mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s all about using the UAV in unison — it’s both really cool, and not-really-that-useful. It’s so weird, some players think it’s a bug. I think it’s an unintended feature. There’s precedence, and I’ll explain it all in the full guide below.

This trick is all about using three UAVs at the same time. The UAV is a powerful tool in Warzone, allowing you to launch a remote-controlled drone that tags players from the sky. It can be shot down, and it’s a little expensive if you’re buying from a Buy Station, but if you combine their power, they instantly upgrade into an Advanced UAV.

The trick is new to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — if three players in Warzone unleash their UAV at the same time, all the players (all 150~) will appear on your map. You’ll see what direction they’re facing, and where they’re moving. It lasts the full UAV duration.

Basically, this is an Advanced UAV from previous games in the Call of Duty series. There is no AUAV in this game, so this is coming as a pretty big surprise to some — but for long-time fans, this is old hat. In multiple entries in the modern era, you’ll find this same trick. Unleashing three UAVs does the same thing — mark everyone on the multiplayer map. You wouldn’t find it in Blackout, or in any of the other Modern Warfare modes, but you will find it in Ghosts, Black Ops 3, Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare.

The feature isn’t particularly useful either. It’s great for planning your route to the next collapsing circle target, and in the grand scheme of things, the cost of three UAVs is pretty low, but you can’t really use it offensively. All three players in your squad will have to have their UAV up, and you won’t have a lot of time to shoot. In a lot of ways, it’s probably better to just send a single UAV to coordinate with your team when you’re fighting a tricky opponent at long-range.

But I love neat tricks, and seeing this weird little feature return is pretty cool in my book.