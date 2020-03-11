Modern Warfare: Warzone – Make Peace In The Gulag & You’ll Both Earn Redeployment Tokens

There’s a hilarious feature you’ll probably never see in Warzone Battle Royale — and it’s all about making peace with your enemy. In the new mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you’ll be sent to the ‘Gulag’ when you die. Here, you’ll wait with other downed players until it’s your turn for a 1v1 rumble. Whoever makes it out on top gets sent straight back into the action. But, what if I told you there was a way that allowed both players to win?

Usually a draw leads to both players losing, but in the Gulag, both players will earn their Redeployment Tokens. This is all confirmed in the official Call of Duty Warzone strategy guide, and I’ll explain exactly how you can make it happen — even if it is extremely unlikely. If two players are willing to work together, it is possible for everyone to leave the Gulag happy.

Of course, you’ll have to fight each other again on the Verdansk map when you respawn, so maybe this is just delaying the inevitable.

Everyone gets a second chance at life in the Gulag. After dying, you’ll arrive at the Gulag, where you’ll fight another randomly selected player in a 1v1 battle.

Your loadouts will be selected at random — both players will get identical loadouts — and the map will change between three random variations. After 40 seconds have passed, a flag will appear in the middle of the map. Collecting to the flag will end the match and choose a victor.

But, what if there is no victor? If you wait out the time limit — neither player collecting the flag or killing the other — then you’ll end the match in a draw. If both players don’t fight, then both will earn a Redeployment Token and be sent back to Verdansk. Yes, seriously.

It is possible to survive without dying, but if both players are hunting each other, it’s pretty unlikely they’ll both survive. There is no auto-regen in the Gulag. It follows hardcore rules. So whatever damage you take is permanent. If one players is more damaged than another, the one with more damage loses the match.

Gulag matches are totally random, so the odds of finding another player willing to play along peacefully is pretty low. Still, I just had to sound the alarm and try to spread this hilarious little strategy — working together for peace can actually bring you a better result. You’ll have to kill each other in Verdansk, sure, but that’s something to worry about later. I’m just saying, give peace a chance.

(And hopefully don’t get shot in the face while doing it.)