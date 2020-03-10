Call of Duty: Warzone Will Not Require PS Plus, However, Xbox Live Gold and Battlenet for PC Will be Required

Call of Duty’s free battle royale title, Warzone, is set to go live tomorrow on all platforms, and the most exciting news about the new mode is that it is free for everyone.

Yes, you don’t need to own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to get your hands on Warzone, all you got to do is download it from your respective digital storefront. However, an interesting tidbit surfaced thanks to Charlie Intel.

The game is indeed free, but if you’re playing on Xbox One, you will need to own Xbox Live Gold. However, PS4 users will not need to be a PS Plus members. This is an interesting choice for Xbox, as it limits the number of players that can try the game for free. Lastly, it’s not as bad as Xbox, but if you’re playing on the PC, you will need a Battlenet account.

Perhaps they will change this in the near future, but Xbox users, make sure you own Gold, or you won’t be able to give the new battle royale title for free. Warzone is set to launch tomorrow on all platforms and is set to bring the battle royale genre into new heights. The official launch trailer for the game, showcases the new mode in action, which you can check out here!

Call of Duty’s Warzone is set to go live tomorrow on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning to jump into the brand new mode? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Charlie Intel