Free Call of Duty Battle Royale Mode, Warzone, Available to Everyone Starting March 10th

Leaks about a Battle Royale title for Call of Duty have been spreading for a couple of weeks now, and Activision has finally come out with the exciting news this morning — Call of Duty will be receiving a free Battle Royale mode called Warzone.

With the trailer leaked earlier this morning, Activision shortly after took to Twitter to bring the official trailer to the fans. The new mode is set to go live tomorrow on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The biggest seller for this battle royale mode is that, regardless if you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you will still be able to play the game, for free!

Yes, everyone will be able to give the new mode a try. The official trailer released from Activision, details the new gameplay modes. Check out the announcement of Call of Duty: Warzone down below:

#Warzone.



Free to play for everyone.

Drop in tomorrow March 10th. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/URU1Yg4wjk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 9, 2020

Owners

– 8AM PDT

– March 10th

Download size 15-22GB

New Players

– 12PM PDT

– March 10th

– Download size 80-100GB

In related news, Infinity Ward recently detailed their latest update for the game over the weekend.

The new update is now available to download on all platforms and it comes bearing a ton of new fixes and changes. The biggest additions is the Playlist update which changes up some of the previous modes. However, if you don’t mess around with the Playlists, no fret as Infinity Ward has made some changes to the gameplay, gun nerfs, and much more; learn more about the CoD: Modern Warfare update right here!

Call of Duty’s Warzone is set to go live tomorrow on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning to jump into the brand new mode? Let us know in the comments below!

