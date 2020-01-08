Every ‘Best Of 2019’ List, All In One Place | Top Lists Of 2019

Image Source: [1]

2019 was another awesome year of gaming, and to commemorate all the best games (and gaming moments) of 2019, we’ve been sharing a whole load of end-of-the-year lists. From the silly to the serious, there’s a lot you might’ve missed over the holiday season. That’s why I’m putting together all of my many, many lists in one easy-to-peruse location. You’ll find all the links below.

This isn’t the end of our 2019 Best-Of coverage either. There’s still a lot of stuff to discuss in the coming days — even if we’re well into 2020. The best stuff of 2019 deserves our attention, and there’s no better time to reconnect with the best parts of the year than January. Hey, it’s a really slow month. Please cut us some slack.

Like I said, I’m still working on some last-minute end-of-the-year lists, so you might want to check back soon in the near future. I’ll add any new lists here for a complete compendium of 2019’s best stuff.

Best Of 2019

2019 was a weird year for gaming. While there weren’t massive blockbusters, there were unexpectedly awesome games. The best games of the year were under-the-radar — the big franchises mostly skipped 2019. Still, if you’re the type of person that plays way too many games (like me) there were endless moments to pick-and-choose.

Here are my guides-adjacent Best-Of-2019 lists. We’re not talking about the best games of the year — we’re talking about bosses, levels, secrets and Easter eggs. Anything that’s just slightly off the beaten path belongs in my personal fiefdom of gaming. Keep scrolling to see all the lists we’ve published so far.

Best Gaming Moments Of 2019

Best Secrets, Unlockables & Easter Eggs Of 2019

Everything Else That Was Best In 2019

That’s all the 2019 lists we’ve got so far! Anything else you want to see? Let us know, we’re always looking for inspiration. Here’s hope 2020 is an even better year for games.