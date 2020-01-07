Top 10 New Horror Games Of 2020

2020 will have plenty of horror video games for you to enjoy and already have a list of some of the best slated to launch in the coming year. You’ll want to bookmark this list as we’ll continue to update it with brand new video game announcements and updates. For now, you can check out some of our most anticipated horror games releasing into the upcoming year.

#10 The Dark Pictures

Developer: Supermassive Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

From Supermassive Games, the developers behind Until Dawn comes a new collection of horror titles. The collection is known as The Dark Pictures Anthology and it will have a few video game titles that will play similar to Until Dawn. Right now we only know of the first installment which is Man of Medan that has already released into the market, but future installments are in development. Unfortunately, right now we only got a small teaser to showcase the next game title known as Little Hope but more information on the game should be coming soon.

#9 Unholy

Developer: Duality Games

Publisher: Duality Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Unholy is a rather interesting horror title in terms of the narrative. Players take the role of a mother named Saidah, one of the last remaining humans living in the Last City. This city is operated by a class style system where humans are regarded as the bottom tier while other creatures thrive above. Each day there is a fear of higher-ranked classes crashing below and overtaking the area, as a result, humans are forced to live in shadows. One day Saidah’s child is abducted resulting in her risking her life when seeking clues.

Most of the game will rely on being stealthy and even using items to help impersonate a creature of a particular class. As mentioned, stealth is mainly the approach you’ll need to go through the game, but it does seem that there are some combat elements. However, know that these bodies could attract others to search the area making any death risky. Currently, Unholy is slated to launch at some point this year.

#8 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online 3 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

It looks like the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series is about to dive a bit into some horror. The video game we’re referring to is the upcoming Rainbow Six Quarantine, a title that was first unveiled during E3 2019. Ubisoft only offered viewers around the world a small teaser of this game, but it was enough to get plenty of people excited for the upcoming installment. Set in the future where an alien parasite has struck Earth, innocent humans are starting to turn into mindless creatures. Players take on the role of an elite soldier sent to likely not only take out these threats but find a means for a cure.

This is still a cooperative style video game with players working together in teams with the overall game being a PvE with chaos and unpredictable moments according to Ubisoft. We’re still, of course, waiting for more information to come out for this game but a good comparison users are making for this game is the limited Operation Chimera game mode that was featured in Rainbow Six Siege. Likewise, for now, all we have is a 2020 release window for current-generation platforms.

#7 GhostWire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

From Tango Gameworks, the developers behind The Evil Within series comes a new IP, GhostWire: Tokyo. This video game was unveiled during E3 2019 where we got a snippet of information. Acting as a third-person action type video game with spooky elements scattered without, players are in for a new kind of horror game from the development studio. We didn’t get a ton of information from the announcement presentation of GhostWire: Tokyo though we do know that as the title suggests, this game will be set within Tokyo. Something strange has been going on within the city and it seems that people are completely vanishing out of thin air.

Players are tasked with finding out what is causing all the vanishings and along the way, you’ll come across supernatural entities that may be hostile or nice. It’s a unique jump from The Evil Within which offered a more linear horror approach while it seems that GhostWire: Tokyo is looking to take a more open world stance to the gameplay, but that is purely speculative at the moment. Currently, at the time of writing this, there is no release date attached or platforms so while this could be a current-generation release, with upcoming platforms inbound, we may see this game become a next-generation title.

#6 Devotion

Developer: Red Candle Games

Publisher: Red Candle Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA (February 19, 2019 initial release)

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Devotion is a first-person perspective horror title that follows a man who finds his apartment slowly shifting into an alternate time. This place that was once called home is now finding the past budding its head out. A family that lived within the place prior which was deeply rooted in their religious beliefs becomes a horrific nightmare for protagonist trapped in this new hellish world. Designed to showcase Taiwanese and East Asian folklore, gamers can set aside a day to dwell into the terror RedCandleGames has developed.

Now, unfortunately, Devotion at the moment has been pulled from Steam due to some controversy dealing with artwork and the Chinese government. So while this game technically released already, the game has since been removed. Currently, the developers do not have a date in mind on when Devotion will once again be released into the market, but we’re hoping that we may see it at some point in 2020.

#5 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive: N/A

After the success Tarsier Studios had with Little Nightmares, a sequel is inbound. The video game is a followup from the first installment with Six escaping the Maw. However, you will not be playing as Six but instead as a new protagonist named Mono. Players are in for a new horror treat as Mono and Six will be escaping more hostile enemies as they attempt their escape. We don’t know too many details as of yet with the game only being unveiled during Gamescom 2019.

With that said, we do know that the same mechanics are more or less intact but Tarsier Studios is adding some combat into the mix. It’s not known how much of the combat will play a part in this upcoming platformer, but it’s not enough to have us excited to try the next installment out.

#4 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Dying Light will receive a sequel to its franchise in 2020. Players will be taking control of a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell who will be using his parkour skills to evade the undead threat along with the hostile human factions. Set in a new location called The City, this area may be the last safe structure against the infection threat but don’t expect a small area to explore. The overall map is said to be four times larger than Dying Light and it seems that The City is broken up between factions that control certain areas. A lot of the narrative focuses on players making choices that could completely alter areas of The City and your relationships with select groups of people.

This is still a survival horror game where outside of The City you’ll face a slew of undead. If you recall the original installment, the undead is lethargic during the day, but at night certain strong subtypes emerge which may cause the player to deal with a harder enemy to eliminate along with evading. Luckily, you can get the help of your friends as you make your way through the campaign as Techland is providing four-player cooperative multiplayer support.

#3 Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Developer: Stormind Games

Publisher: Modus Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Remothered: Tormented Fathers was a new survival horror game and it’s going to receive a sequel next year, 2020. The video game is known as Remothered: Broken Porcelain and we got our first trailer during Gamescom 2019. Now the trailer itself didn’t really offer anything in terms of what we can expect from the story or new mechanics, but coming off of Remothered: Tormented Fathers, we can’t see this game being too drastically different.

At any rate, the developers are promoting this game with a thrilling psychological plot set within Ashmann Inn. There are plenty of mysteries scattered within that players will unwind but to do so you’ll need to careful roam within the shadows and prepare to distract enemies. Being a survival horror game, you can also expect challenging puzzles and deep lore.

#2 The Last of Us Part 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: May 29, 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Last of Us was a massive worldwide hit as it takes us through a deep narrative journey between two unlikely partners, Joel and Ellie. With the world collapsing and humanity fighting off a zombie-like plague, players travel cross-country and experience the harsh realities of a world where rules and laws no longer hold society together. It’s a battle of survival and one that’s got plenty of fans excited to revisit once again with the upcoming sequel.

Several years have passed since the first installment, and in 2020 we’ll get to jump back into the game universe. Players will be taking on the role of Ellie who is dealing with a human cult threat after they’ve killed her love interest. The battle is not longer fueled by survival but hate and you can be sure that there are still creatures lurking about. From the trailers and footage shown off so far, it looks like we’ll be dealing with some new evolutionary type creatures out in the world.

#1 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: April 3, 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Capcom has been doing very well with the Resident Evil franchise as of late. With the seventh mainline installment, developers opted to go back and deliver a game that resembled more of the original survival-horror trouts that fans may have been used to playing back in the day. As a result, fans instantly praised the developers for returning the franchise towards its roots. Likewise, the studio delivered fans with a remake of Resident Evil 2, much like how the studio has done in the past for the original Resident Evil installment.

As a result, there were plenty of requests for Capcom to continue on with this remake success with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. It’s something that Capcom developers had stated in the past would be a possibility, but it wouldn’t be until December of 2019 that the developers would finally confirm the game is in development. Players will be going through the title as the franchise heroine Jill as she tries to figure out why so many people have been infected in Raccoon City. With the city overturned by undead hordes, Jill will need the help of others attempting to survive while attempting to figure out what is going on with the Umbrella Corps.



Bonus

Dino Crisis Fan Remake

Developer: Team Arklay

Publisher: Team Arklay

Platforms: PC

Release: TBD

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Look, after years of fans pleading to Capcom in hopes that they would make a triumphant return to the Dino Crisis franchise and deliver a remake much like how they handled Resident Evil, we’ve been met with pretty much silence. It’s a rather short series that didn’t hit the strides of Resident Evil so while Capcom may not be interested in taking a risk of delivering a game from a series that may have a niche fanbase.

Also, we know, the chances of this game actually releasing is a long shot. You have a small team of fans working on this passion project knowing that Capcom could deliver the takedown notice at any moment. However, for Dino Crisis fans out there, this may be the best chance of getting something new after years of waiting. So with that said, don’t hold your breath on this game but the work showcased has looked quite promising.