Best Minecraft PC Seeds

Minecraft’s world is generated randomly, based on a series of “seeds” that populate the world with the necessary details to make up any Minecraft environment. It’s an almost unlimited game world based on algorithms that’ll make your mind explode if you try to think too hard about how the coders made it work. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that, but thankfully, seeds can be influenced and copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, allowing players to share the core worlds they play in.

With such a massively popular video game title, there are plenty of gamers online who are sharing their own finds. After scavenging online through various forums, communities and wikis we have listed some of the best seeds available to game on the PC platform. We’re looking at the current version of the PC release which is known as the Java Edition.

This list of seeds are just a few examples of some of the best worlds you can discover randomly within Minecraft on PC.

Latest Seeds

8879956355735410260

For this seed you’ll get a great area to set up a new adventure or custom build. While this seed has a few biomes and villages, the main focal point is a giant hole. It’s as if a meteor struck the surface leaving a massive crater behind.

Villages

-219, 73, 61

37, 79, -756

Giant Hole

277, 71, 61

–7745343045991044849

Looking for a new survival island that gives plenty of resources? In this seed, players will get a island that has a village, biomes, mineshaft dungeons and more.

Villages

-400, 80, 1100

850, 80, 1300

1700, 80, 1500

Dungeons

-555, 45, 2500

1500, 70, -625

-960, 40, 655

-875, 30, -695

Shipwreck

-400, 60, 350

Ravine

-900, 60, 350

7809834548409844243

Within this seed you’ll find a really cool location to explore. Near the Desert Temple which we’ll list below, you’ll find ocean ruins and two shipwrecks. It could play a nice backdrop to a new build or an adventure map.

Desert Temple

-225, 72, 192

168602789644419791

This seed is more about environments and exploration. While we could chart out some interesting aspects to visit, the whole map is well worth checking out. With this seed, players will have access to all of the biomes surrounding the spawn point. It’s rather interesting to see as you van venture from plains, to a savana, desert, or even a jungle. You just have to venture all around to get a good look at everything this seed has to offer.

2467475923055248755

This seed features a village nearby spawn that is split between a large ravine. It’s a random type of generated world as there’s even a building that hangs over the large ravine drop.

918656532

With this seed, players are spawned on an island that is relatively small. However, you’ll find that in the depths below the water are some resources making it almost out of reach. It’s a tough survival island and one that may give you more of a challenge then the standard survival island maps.

-2084759484

This is a very cool exploration focused seed on Minecraft. In the game you’ll find a typical village but it looks as if something fell right out of the sky and took out a portion of the village and created a massive crater in the side of a mountain. If you’re after something a bit more scenic in your map then we suggest checking out this one. Likewise with the added benefit of the village nearby you’ll be able to get a good starting point in your adventure.

