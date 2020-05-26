best minecraft xbox 360 seeds

Note: Depending on the version your Minecraft is running on may alter some of the results from the seeds listed below.

Minecraft’s world generation is a fairly random affair. In the background, the almost limitless game world is created based on intricate algorithms. But, a fact that few people know, the basic code the world is based on, what is called the seed, is just a few characters long. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code (joking, we all know Minecraft runs on fairy dust), and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.

On the myriad of Minecraft forums and wikis and websites out on the web, the community has started collecting the best and most interesting seeds. Here we present a selection of outstanding seeds you can use to create the most stunning Minecraft worlds.

It is just a small collection you can use to create some interesting “naturally occurring” Minecraft worlds in Minecraft 360. Remember, Minecraft has about 380 trillion unique and different worlds. This is really just a small selection.

Latest Seeds

71766806

If you’re after a seed that has everything generated then you may want to give this one a shot. It’s a pretty filled seed where you’ll have access to pretty much everything besides the ocean monument. With some of the older consoles lacking the ability to create larger worlds that we may be used to, then this seed could be ideal for everyone or at least one generated and saved for a gameplay sessions later on.

Woodland Mansion

-218,249

Witch Hut

53,251

Iceberg

200,278

Ocean Ruin

334,45,194

Treasure

360,66,233

Shipwreck

312,49,-247

Village

116,-431

Abandoned Mineshaft

73,46,-427

-448274050135665

Here’s a great little seed if you want a survival island experience. This seed has multiple shipwrecks and ocean monuments if you’re able to build out and venture to the locations.

Ocean Monuments

-282, 62, 200

-199, 62, -232,

70, 62, 72

Shipwrecks

-312, 40, -239

198, 48, 262

9220513887345785415

This seed has multiple villages, a desert temple, stronghold and a mineshaft. For a more standard Minecraft experience to enjoy, you can’t really go wrong with this seed.

Stronghold / Mineshaft

19, 67, 256

NPC Village

15, 81, 257

-3884115417511082416

Looking for a seed that features a nice mixture of both desert and woodland then check out this one. It has a number of areas of interest as well including Woodland Mansions, a Desert Village and a number diamond locations.

Woodland Mansions

-93, 73, -122

-80, 64, 81

225, 66, 112

73, 71, -287

Desert Village

-250, 79, -396

Diamonds

-13, 14, 221

8, 12, 242

-9, 12, 237

1388582293

This seed is a great option if you’re looking for a survival game with a village. In fact, this seed contains four villages combined. Likewise, there is in fact a blacksmith available within this massive village It’s worth noting that the image supplied from the source is not correct, but you will find a map that’s focused around towns. From the spawn location, you will need to follow the river in order to find the village location.

-4795909808324324587

This seed is pretty unique and an interesting find. If you head to the following coordinates, 9, 139, 132, you’ll find that there is two Woodlaned Mansions that spawned together.

110813

This seed is great as it has just about everything you could want in a game. You’re going to find fourteen villages, a stronghold, six mineshafts and at least five dungeons.

Ocean Ruins: -1859, 39, 33

Desert Temple: 779, 73, 1224

Mineshaft: -969, 63, 523

Village: 5, 66, 386

Village: 181, 65, 930

Village: 21, 65, 930

