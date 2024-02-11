Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat 7-Star Empoleon

The Empoleon 7-Star Tera Raid ends today in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet! Catch it before it's gone!

Following the Flying Blaziken raid, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet rolled out the 7-Star Ice Empoleon Tera Raid Event. With only hours left in Round 2, this is your last chance to catch this formidable foe.

Just like past events, Empoleon will have the Mightiest Mark and perfect IVs. During round two, another 5-Star Blissey event will run alongside Empoleon, offering you a chance to grab as many Tera Shards as you can. Remember, after catching Empoleon the first time, you will not be able to catch it again. However, you can still participate in Tera Raids and gain those rewards.

Tera Type – Ice

Empoleon has the Ice Tera Type. This will boost the power of Ice Beam and Blizzard. Though Empoleon gains more weaknesses than it loses with this typing, you need to watch out for its Hidden Ability. Though Empoleon is now weak to Fire, it can land devastating blows to your Fire Pokémon using Surf.

Nature – Modest

Empoleon functions best as a special attacker. Pokémon with Modest natures have an increased Sp. Atk at the expense of its Attack stat.

Ability – Competitive

Empoleon’s Hidden Ability is Competitive. This Ability boosts the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk stat sharply when its stats are lowered by an opposing Pokémon.

You need to avoid lowering Empoleon’s stats, changing its Ability, or having a move that clears stat changes. Moves like Worry Seed and Skill Swap will affect Empoleon’s Ability. Worry Seed is the better option because it won’t change your Pokémon’s Ability, only Empoleon’s.

Moves

Name Type Category Description Surf Water Special The user attacks everything around it by swamping its surroundings with a giant wave. Ice Beam Ice Special The target is struck with an icy-cold beam of energy. This may also leave the target frozen. Flash Cannon Steel Special The user gathers all its light energy and releases it at once. This may also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat. Grass Knot Grass Physical The user snares the target with grass and trips it. The heavier the target, the greater the move’s power. Snowscape Ice Status The user summons a snowstorm lasting five turns. This boosts the Defense stats of Ice types. Blizzard Ice Special A howling blizzard is summoned to strike opposing Pokémon. This may also leave the opposing Pokémon frozen. Iron Defense Steel Status The user hardens its body’s surface like iron, sharply boosting its Defense stat.

Best Counter Strategies

If you challenge Empoleon alone and can’t reset its stats, do your best to avoid NPCs with debuffing Pokémon. This includes any Pokémon with the Intimidate Ability. NPCs are knocked out frequently and Intimidate will activate every time the Pokémon rejoins the battle. Each time Intimidate activates, Empoleon’s Competitive will also activate.

However, you don’t have to worry as much if you use Ceruledge. Clear Smog will reset Empoleon’s buffs and Sunny Day will lower whatever damage you take from Surf. Skeledirge functions in a similar way: use Sunny Day on your first turn to lower how much damage you take from Surf, then use Torch Song to deal damage and increase Skeledirge’s Sp. Atk.

Finally, you can try Skill Swap with Gallade on your first turn to avoid Competitive buffs. Since Gallade is a physical attacker, you can use Swords Dance to increase its Attack. Sacred Sword will ignore the effects of Iron Defense while Drain Punch will allow you to regain HP without cheering.

Pokémon Tera Type Nature Ability Held Item Moves Skeledirge Fire / Stellar Modest Unaware

When attacking, the Pokémon ignores the target’s stat changes. Wise Glasses / Heat Rock Torch Song

Fire Blast

Sunny Day

Slack Off Ceruledge Fighting Adamant Flash Fire

If hit by a Fire-type move, the Pokémon absorbs the flames and uses them to power up its own Fire-type moves. Metronome / Heat Rock Swords Dance

Bitter Blade

Sunny Day

Clear Smog Gallade Fighting Adamant Steadfast

The Pokémon’s determination boosts its Speed stat every time it flinches. Black Belt / Muscle Band Sacred Sword

Drain Punch

Skill Swap

Swords Dance

