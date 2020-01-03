Top 10 New Sci-Fi Games Coming in 2020

Dive a bit into the future with these upcoming science fiction video game titles. 2020 is looking like it will be filled with several incredible video game titles, but if you’re wanting a sci-fi experience then you’ll want to check out the list of video games below. These are the more anticipated games that will release with a sci-fi element, but you’ll want to keep this page bookmarked. We’re going to continue monitoring this article and adding even more video game titles as they are announced.

#10 Ghostrunner

Developer: One More Level

Publisher: All in! Games

Platforms: PS4, NS, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

One More Level is working on a new cyberpunk title called Ghostrunner. This is a first-person action game where the world has been broken up into safe havens though as time progressed, those left in humanity have flooded to the tower-city, the final remaining shelter. Unfortunately, things inside the shelter are just as rough with constantly growing threat of violence.

Players step into the role of a cyber-warrior a person who is not only capable of physical combat but also skilled at dealing with cyberspace. Overall, the goal is to reach the top of this city tower in hopes of uncovering the truth behind the tower and potentially save humanity from any further tyranny. This is another title that doesn’t have a full release date attached to the project yet. Instead, we’re looking for a planned release sometime in 2020.

#9 Disintegration

Developer: V1 Interactive

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Disintegration is an upcoming science-fiction FPS from Marcus Lehto, a former creative director at Bungie who helped create the Halo franchise. Now he is working on a new FPS where humanity has only survived through the means of transporting their brains and placing them into robotic armatures. Players will be taking on the role of Romer Shoal who is fighting back from a force attempting to eliminate all remnants of human society. As a result, you can expect a full single-player campaign that will supposedly take up to twelve hours to complete.

It’s not all about single-player content with Disintegration as there will be a full multiplayer component attached as well. In a way, the game is somewhat similar to the Titanfall series, where players will control large mech vehicle-based weapons during matches though there are also foot soldiers battling alongside you. We haven’t seen a ton of footage for this game released into the public quite yet, though the developers are still planning to have Disintegration release at some point in 2020.

#8 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Star Theory Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Kerbal Space Program puts players in control of a space program where your sole purpose and duty is to create functional ships for a crew of Kerbals. With a collection of parts that will play an effect through the build of a spacecraft, players will learn how to successfully develop a spacecraft capable of going into space and landing back down to Earth.

Now a sequel is in the works where players can once again launch Kerbals into space but with hopes of gathering new resources and solving secrets to the entire galaxy. There will be a ton of new features added into the game as well such as an improved UI, animated tutorials and of course next-generation in-game items. Players will have access to brand new engines, fuels, and parts in order to construct a ship that will safely navigate deep space along with successfully landing without harm.

Furthermore, a new big feature will be added to the game which is colonies. Since you’re seeking out precious resources, you’ll need to establish a colony that can sustain itself along with with mine the various goods within the planet.

#7 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Project Scarlett, XBO, PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Halo has always been a popular FPS franchise and while we knew 343 Industries was working on the next installment, Halo Infinite, it wasn’t until E3 2019 that we got our first real trailer on the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a ton of news regarding the title or what to expect, but the cinematic trailer we did receive had showcased Master Chief being rescued from space. After he is awoken from a cryostasis, we learned that humanity has lost so it’s up to the main protagonist to once again to fight back. While the details are a bit scarce at the moment, we do know that the developers are hoping to give a deeper narrative storyline and that it will be set on a Halo ring.

This is also a video game set to launch on the next-generation platform, Project Scarlett. While the title is set to launch on Microsoft’s upcoming console, Halo Infinite will also be launching on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platform. Gameplay footage along with more details are said to come during E3 2020 with the game launching late within the upcoming year.

#6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online 3 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Tom Clancy’s series is mainly a tactical shooter than follows storylines based around fighting terrorism based around the world. However, During E3 2019 we got a surprise new look at the game franchise. Known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, this new video game seems to be taking place in the not so distant future with the battle being against an infection that is seemingly turning people into deadly monsters.

Unfortunately, the trailer reveal for this game is rather brief so we don’t have any full unveiling of the creatures that players not only have to put down but stay clear of from catching the disease. We shouldn’t be too far away from a new reveal for this game as it seems that Ubisoft is hoping to put the game out early next year for the current generation platforms.