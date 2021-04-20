40 Best Video Games For Kids

Video games can sometimes get a bad stigma especially when it comes to children. There’s a number of titles available in the market developed and intended for a mature audience, however, there’s a plethora of video game titles completely suitable for kids.

If you’re looking to get a new video game title to enjoy with the youngsters or if you’re seeking a new thrilling video game for a younger audience to enjoy on their own then we suggest checking out these titles below. These are not ranked in any particular order, they are simply some suggestions which range in a variety of different genres. As for the ratings, you will find that these games are rated under Mature. Perhaps you’ll find something of interest here that may warrant some more research to determine if it’s a suitable game for your child.

#40 Rayman Legends

Rayman is back with Rayman Legends. This time around Rayman and his friends discover mysterious paintings that have transported them into a new mythical world. In order to get home, Rayman and his company of fellow compadres must jump, run, and slap their way through each world.

What makes this a particularly fun game for local multiplayer is that Rayman Legends features a four-player co-op. At any point in the game, three other friends can jump into the campaign seamlessly or there’s even a series of different challenge-based modes. To top it off there are plenty of featured Rayman Origins levels with improved visuals.

#39 LittleBigPlanet 3

Currently the last installment to the LittleBigPlanet main series, LittleBigPlanet 3 offers gamers a new puzzle-platformer to enjoy with a friend. Overall, the game follows the same gameplay mechanics as the past two main entries of the series.

The third installment to the series brings in three additional characters which offers their own unique abilities and that will come to play in solving certain puzzles through the campaign.

Luckily, if you complete the game, the development team has allowed user created levels to be uploaded to go through. Likewise, players are able to craft their own levels and upload them for other gamers to enjoy.

#38 Lego Games

We suggest picking up any of the Lego games if you want a fun co-op experience that can be enjoyed both by adults and children. Whether you have a younger sibling or child, the Lego games have been highly received over their various franchises. Gameplay is usually mixed with different hack and slash beat ’em up combat along with a slew of puzzles to solve. Meanwhile the narrative is usually quite a bit lighthearted so you shouldn’t have a problem when it comes to the storyline.

#37 Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank is a classic platformer that many of us remember playing when we were younger. The franchise has fallen a bit on hard times though it’s likely this new re-imagining of the very first title within the series will spark interest back up for the franchise once again. Outside of the video game, there is a connected feature animated film that can be picked up today.



#36 Rocket League

It doesn’t take very much to describe Rocket League. The game quickly exploded in popularity when it launched back in 2015 and its popularity still holds strong to this day. Essentially, Rocket League is a soccer title though played with fast vehicles that can launch into the air to either block or knock the ball into a goal post. Not to mention, that this game has gone free-to-play so there’s nothing stopping you from trying the game out or letting your child step in and give the game a go.

#35 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

You’re likely fully aware of the video game franchise Crash Bandicoot, which got its start on the original Sony PlayStation. Now, decades later, the video game franchise has received a proper remastered collection. Crash Bandicoot Remastered Collection will includes Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and lastly, Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Likewise, the kart racing title Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is something that may be of interest. Read on as we’ve added the title within the listings below.

#34 Tearaway Unfolded

Tearaway Unfolded is the retelling of the video game Tearaway on the PlayStation Vita. If you haven’t played the PS Vita title, Tearaway is based around a mail carrier with a mission to deliver messages but in order to do so, the protagonist will have to traverse through obstacle filled areas. This entire world is constructed by paper leaving some of the environment interactive, for instance on the PS Vita, players were able to use the rear touch panel to give an effect of pushing their fingers through the world in order to progress through certain areas. Now players are able to enjoy an expanded version of the game through the PlayStation 4 console platform.

#33 Sonic Mania

Sonic the Hedgehog is a staple video game character. Decades have passed and to this day, there are still new Sonic games being pumped out. Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that fans of the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game will be familiar with the overall platforming setup. However, gamers can expect new boss fights, expanded levels along with new elements new to the franchise. With that said, there’s a good chance this could be your child’s first entry to the Sonic IP outside of the latest live-action film adaptation.

#32 Overcooked

Overcooked is a cooking simulator type video game. Developed by Ghost Town Games, players take on the role of a chef who must prepare a variety of meals within the time limit. However, the game is filled with obstacles and hazards forcing players to quickly work together in order to send out the desired meal recipes that come up. This is a wacky game that’s best played with multiple players. Here you’ll need to work on communication in order to ensure dishes are sent out on time and done correctly.

#31 Overcooked 2

It’s worth bringing up Overcooked 2 as well in this list. Again, it’s just like the first installment, but enhanced. Players have new kitchens to work with, new obstacles, and even a new mechanic which allows players to throw food to each other. Likewise, there is the added benefit of online multiplayer so you could connect with friends and family. If you picked up the first game and found it to be enjoyable then definitely give the sequel a chance. With that said, you could skip out on Overcooked and move right on to Overcooked 2 without any issues.

#30 Minecraft

Minecraft continues to bring in plenty of gamers to enjoy the endless crafting and exploring of a randomly generated world. The video game has been around since 2011 where players are set to survive in a pixelated block world. In order to do so, the game will have players seek out various resources while building a shelter that would protect the protagonist from the hostile enemies that spawn in the world. This is not only a fun game to enjoy at any age but one that’s also great to enjoy with young gamers as well. Likewise, the game can connect online and allow players to build new worlds or explore with friends.

#29 Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Playing out similar to its predecessor is Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2. Developed by PopCap Games, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 is a tower defense third-person shooter where players will go against one another in a variety of game modes. Speaking of the game modes, all of the previous title’s game modes have returned outside of Taco Bandits with the addition of several new modes with there being over ten to choose from. In regards to the campaign narrative, Garden Warfare 2 takes place after the events of the first title where Dr. Edgar George Zomboss has reached out to his future self in order to use new technology advances against the Plants.

#28 A Hat in Time

Developers Gears for Breakfast released a platformer that resembles some of the more beloved platform titles released for the Nintendo 64. A Hat in Time, will play out similarly to Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie, as there is a heavy emphasis on collecting missing pieces scattered through the game world. In the overall story, players will take on the role of a young girl named Hat Kid. Hat Kid has the ability to interstellar travel, though during her way home she is intercepted by a Mafia group under control of the evil Mustache Girl. Now stuck, players are forced to battle against the Mustache Girl and gather the time pieces before her goons manages to collect them all.

#27 Yooka-Laylee

Development team Playtonic Games contains several former key staff members from studio Rare. As such, the team has opted to make a spiritual successor to one of their previous successful titles, Banjo-Kazooie. Much like Banjo-Kazooie, there will be plenty of items to collect during your platform adventure. Furthermore, similar to Banjo-Kazooie, there will be two main characters who must stop the evil Dr. Quak from stealing all the world literature and selling it for profit. Much like our previous entry point, this is another platforming game that you might find to be well worth picking up for your child.

#26 Unravel

Unravel comes from developers Coldwood Interactive which tells a story of a small yarn figured. Players are tasked with going out to locate memories, but being made of yarn, to progress, our protagonist must unravel its yarn to reach new areas. This is largely a puzzle game as much as it is a platformer. As our yarn figure loses more yarn to reach a new area, gamers must figure out a means to claim more threads or use what’s available effectively.

#25 Unravel Two

Speaking of Unravel, we have Unravel Two which was a surprise release during E3 2018. The big change up in this title is the fact that there is two-player local multiplayer co-op available. Again similar to the previous point players will still take control of yarn creatures that must make their way across a series of difficult levels. With a limited amount of yarn attached to their bodies restricting their movement, the levels require a bit of puzzle solving in order to progress. With new hostile enemies and locations to deal with, players need the help of two yarn critters in order to progress through the game.

#24 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the latest titles within the Dragon Ball franchise. After all, this series continues to push new video games out into the marketplace rather regularly. For this title, the game was developed by Arc System Works, who may be best known for their Guilty Gear and BlazBlue series. Players will choose three characters to fight and switch through during matches. However, for the story narrative, the game will follow a newly revived Android 16 and his army of androids that are designed to look like various characters.

#23 The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is the sequel to the 2014 release, The Crew where much of the same gameplay is present as players will be roaming around the open world environment racing cars, motorcycles, boats, and airplanes. At its core, The Crew 2 is still very much a racing title with a narrative for plays to follow along with. In the game, the player will take on the role of some new upcoming racer who is working to become a success in the racing industry.While players can enjoy the game alone, there is a multiplayer mode which you can race against other players online to friends in a slew of tracks set in this scaled down version of the United States.

#22 Mega Man 11

The Mega Man franchise has been around for ages now. Mega Man 11 will once again feature Mega Man as he embarks on a quest to defeat Dr. Wily. Within the game Dr. Wily will have his eight Robot Masters ready to stop players as they progress through the game. However, it looks like Mega Man will have a few new tricks such as the ability to manipulate time along with delivering a more powerful attack. Outside of the new features being added in for Mega Man, players will also find that there are a few game modes included in the title such as Time Trials and Missions. Likewise you can find yourself battling it out with your friends or other players on the Global Leaderboard.

#21 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is a new space adventure title developed under Ubisoft. The video game is also one of the few titles lately to use the toys-to-life game model where players can purchase physical toys that can be used in conjunction with the video game. Overall, the game is set in the future where players find Equinox, their mothership, being shot down by an unruly force known as The Forgotten Legion. The center of the controversy is Wardens, a since expired race that has ancient technology left behind in ruins. It’s with this technology that The Forgotten Legion aims to study and use for their own advances. Most of this game will be exploring worlds, meeting alien species to form an alliance along with building up your ranks. Also, as mentioned, the game does feature a toys-to-life component which means you can purchase various packs that will help equip specific upgrades to your ship or add in characters.

#20 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

While it was originally released all the way back in 1999 for the PlayStation, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is back. This is a kart racing video game that acts much like Nintendo’s Mario Kart franchise but with characters and environments from the Crash Bandicoot series. This is also a remake which means that the game handles better than ever and visually looks like it belongs in this generation of video games. As mentioned, the gameplay is much like Mario Kart where players will be racing through a variety of courses while gathering power-ups to use either by boosting your character’s kart or by taking out the competition.

There are over thirty courses available and developers Beenox added a few new mechanics to the game. For instance, players will be able to customize their karts and access an online multiplayer mode. While you may find all the same characters that were present during the original release, a few new character skins and karts have also been added into the mix for players to unlock.

#19 Jump Force

If you enjoy anime such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Bleach, then you may want to look into Jump Force. This is a fighting game that combines multiple anime series in a large crossover event. Worlds collide and several Shonen Jump universes are now together in order to fight off Venoms, an army being lead by Kane and Galena. You’ll find the likes of Goku fighting alongside Zoro and Gaara as you progress through the narrative campaign. Overall you’ll find characters from Black Clover, Bleach, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, City Hunter, Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Fist of the North Star, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Death Note, My Hero Academia, Naruto, One Piece, Rurouni Kenshin, Saint Seiya, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Yu Yu Hakusho. If you allow your child to watch these series in general then you might want to check into this game.

#18 Wii Sports

While I’m trying to stick with games that are a bit more modern and easily obtainable, it would be amiss not to at least make mention of Wii Sports. The Nintendo Wii was a massive hit console worldwide thanks to the simplistic motion controls that allowed anyone to quickly grasp how to go through a video game title. With that said, chances are if you don’t have a Nintendo Wii then it’s relatively easy to pick one up online without breaking the bank. Likewise, Wii Sports was a pack-in game so everyone had a copy. With the game, the player used the Wii Remote to participate in a variety of sports titles both in single-player or multiplayer. This included the likes of golf, bowling, tennis, boxing, and baseball.

#17 Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the latest mainline Mario titles to release and it’s available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console platform. In this game, players get a new 3D Mario experience that plays out a bit like Super Mario 64. Here, players are exploring different worlds and collecting moons by defeating bosses or completing a series of platform challenges. The big change-up in this game is that Mario has the help of a special hat that he can throw at practically any object or character. From there, players take the role of that object which can come with its unique attributes such as a frog that can jump high into the air. With that said, there are a ton of great Mario titles that are available and suitable for a younger audience.

#16 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Speaking of Mario, you can’t forget about Mario Kart. This franchise has been around since the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and continues to find new installments released for every platform release. Fans will find that this is the pinnacle series of kart racers as players race around iconic themed courses and can step into the roles of different iconic Nintendo characters. From there, it’s all about racing down the tracks and attempting to get first place. Fortunately, there are several power-ups players can collect while on the course which will give them different buffs to offer a short burst of speed or different weapons you can use to attack the opposing racers on the track. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently the latest installment available for players to pick up and enjoy today.

#15 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Keeping up with somewhat the Mario theme here, we have Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Super Smash Bros got its start on the Nintendo 64 where Nintendo brought out a platform fighter. However, rather than makeup unique characters to battle it out against each other, Nintendo offered to bring their own established characters. Players could pick out fighters such as Mario, Samus, Nes, Kirby, and Link, and battle against each other in a variety of themed maps. Now, over the years, the IP has exploded in popularity and each installment continues to bring out new fighters, courses, and item drops. Super Smash Bros Ultimate took things to the next level by not only offering new courses, fighters, item drops, and a campaign, but they brought back every fighter that has shown up in the IP so far. It’s an extremely stacked roster of characters to play as or fight against.

#14 Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing is another IP that’s been around for quite a few years now. This is a life simulation game where players take the role of a character that’s living among a world of anthropomorphic animals. Overall, the games are what players make of it, as players can meet different characters, scavenge the world for resources to sell or make use of. Meanwhile, players are constantly making adjustments to their home or world in general. For Animal Crossing New Horizons, players have a whole island to build up in hopes of characters moving in. Here players can attempt to track down useful items to sell and earn money. Meanwhile, this game also blew up in popularity because of the various quarantine orders around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the ability to connect with other players and visit their island, it allowed players to hang out even if they couldn’t in person.

#13 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda first debut into the world on the Nintendo Entertainment System. This adventure game series is still just as relevant today with new installments continuing to find a release on Nintendo platform releases. Currently, the latest installment for the series is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which follows our protagonist Link awakening after a long slumber where he learns that the evil Calamity Ganon is getting ready to unleash havoc across the kingdom of Hyrule again. Link must prepare for a battle and defeat Ganon once again. However, along the journey, players will take Link to different places around the world, clearing out dungeons, solving puzzles, and completing side quests for useful rewards. Set in a big open-world environment, there are plenty of areas to explore as you slowly get ready for your bout with Ganon.

#12 Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon franchise is another IP that continues to thrive years after its debut. From the animated series, trading cards, to video games, there is a ton of Pokemon content for fans worldwide. Currently, one of the latest Pokemon video game titles out there for the mainline series is Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Shield. Much like previous Pokemon games, players are venturing out to study, collect, and battle against Pokemon in the wild. Meanwhile, along the way, players are striving to become the greatest Pokemon trainer by collecting all the Gym Leader badges around the region. It will take players quite a bit of time as they level up their Pokemon and battle against the opponents along the way. With that said, this is a game that has two different installments available which players can either pick up a copy of Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. While mainly playing out the same, there are some slight differences in terms of some of the Pokemon available and gyms.

#11 Fall Guys

During the summer of 2020, most of the world was going through strict stay-at-home orders in hopes of further avoiding the spread of the coronavirus. Fortunately, Fall Guys came out as a great distraction battle royale players were flocking towards. Rather than other battle royale games where the goal is to gun your way to victory, Fall Guys is a quirky collection of minigames. Sixty players start where the games are randomized. From there, the game may have players going through a race with only a handful of players being able to continue to the next round. Ultimately, the goal is to be the last player standing, but with the wacky obstacle courses to complete, it’s tough to not only reach the end but secure the victory. With that said, it’s even more difficult to put the controller down from this game.

#10 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

If you were gaming back in the 1990s then you likely dabbled into the iconic purple dragon video game series, Spyro. This was a hit IP and now years later, kids can give this game series a go on modern platforms. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a remastered collection of the original Spyro trilogy developed and released by developers Insomniac Games. Most of the game is pretty much the same as the original installments but just overhauled visually along with mechanics to make the titles feel like a new release. This comes from developers Toys For Bob who had worked on the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy we made mention of above along with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time which we’ll be covering next. With that said, there are some downloads required for this game to get the full gameplay experience so you’ll want to make note of that ahead of your purchase.

#9 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

It’s been years since we had a new Crash Bandicoot mainline installment released. The iconic character that moved PlayStation units originally, had a bit of a gap in popularity. However, after the launch of both Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled video games, it looked like things were turning around for Crash Bandicoot. Fortunately, the developer Toys For Bob was able to bring out a new mainline installment with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This installment even followed after the events of the previous title release, Crash Bandicoot: Warped which launched in 1998, although players could have experienced this game thanks to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy as well. Overall, in this installment, we still get a big platformer title with longer levels and boss fighters. Meanwhile, the storyline follows Doctor Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious Tropy who managed to escape their imprisonment at the end of time and space.

#8 Terraria

In a lot of ways, Terraria is like Minecraft. You have a world generated up for players to explore, mine for resources, craft, and attempt to survive. However, rather than being a 3D title, this is a 2D pixelated game that looks like it came from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System years. Likewise, there is quite a bit of combat here too. You’ll face all kinds of different monsters and enemies that lurk within the world from giant skeleton monsters, a flying eyeball, to zombies. If you enjoy Minecraft and want to stay within the same kind of realm then give Terraria a try, you might be surprised by how much fun it is.

#7 Worms

The Worms franchise is something you might want to take a look at. This is an iconic strategy game where players take the role of commanding an army of worms around a map. With the use of different artillery firepower, players will attempt to take out the opposing force. It’s full of crude humor and cartoon violence, but most titles are rated E. Since the game series got started back in 1995 and continues to find new video game title release both as mainline installments to spin-off titles, you can likely find a Worms game or two on whatever platform you happen to own.

#6 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is another title worth checking into. Players can dive into this game without having played the previous installments. In this title, players are taking the role of Luigi who gets invited to stay at a resort with his friends. However, it’s soon discovered that the resort is haunted, and with all of his friends seemingly gone, Luigi is forced to use his specialized tool to attack, stun, and capture ghosts. Here you’ll need to solve puzzles, seek out your friends, and battle against enemies throughout the entire resort. Unfortunately, the earlier titles have yet to make their debut on the Nintendo Switch and there’s no telling if we’ll see those games release on the platform.

#5 Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2, the direct s4equel to Splatoon is a wacky third-person shooter. Players take the role of inklings which are squid-like characters that can transform into a humanoid character or a squid. Players are battling against each other by firing their different color ink attached to their team’s color. As you attempt to fill the level with your color ink and taking out the opposing team, players have the added benefit of turning into a squid and dive into their color’s ink to quickly escape firefight or to traverse. With this being such a popular IP, it’s not surprising to see this game series receive the third installment, with Splatoon 3 slated to launch into the marketplace sometime in 2022.

#4 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World follows Yoshi in a brand new platforming adventure. When one-day Kamek and Baby Bowser attempts to steal the Sundream Stone which has the power to make anyone’s dreams come true, they accidentally send gems scattered around the land, forcing Yoshi to go out and collect them. What makes this game a bit different is that the world is made of construction paper which means that there are some unique puzzles for players to solve. Some of these puzzles even force players to look at different angles to find the right perspective.

#3 Arms

Arms is one of the games developed by Nintendo to help showcase the power of the Nintendo Joy-Cons. While releasing a few months after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, this was one of the games Nintendo was pushing. It’s a futuristic boxing kind of game where players have robotic characters that have spring arms, allowing players to throw out their arms holding a Joy-Con and launch their fist forward. However, there are some different techniques that gives the player the ability to curve and twist their arm as well. It’s a wacky fighting game, but one that allows your child to move around and become a bit more interactive while playing.

#2 Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game is a silly little title that has blown up online since its launch in 2019. This video game has players taking the role of a goose that’s full of mischief. From grabbing objects, annoying civilians, and tricking humans, the game mixes in stealth and puzzle-solving gameplay. After winning so many praised review scores from critics and fans alike, those that want a humorous game suitable for a young audience will often find this game being recommended.

#1 Moving Out

Movie Out is quite a bit like Overcooked. Instead of cooking up dishes and preparing them in wacky kitchens, this game is based on being a part of a moving company. Within the game, players are tasked with moving different objects and furniture out of a home on time and without breaking anything. However, with so many hazardous obstacles and oddly shaped furniture, this game becomes a chaotic puzzle. Players will have to work together and attempt to lift up heavy objects and quickly get them in position to leave the home or tossing objects between each other. If you enjoy the Overcooked games then chances are you’ll like this title.