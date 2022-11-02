40 Best Nintendo Switch Games For Kids

Nintendo has a well-known history of having games on its systems that are appropriate for all-ages. Especially the kids. With the Switch being out for five years now, that’s a large library of titles you can pick from for your kids. Here are some that we personally recommend!

#40 Stardew Valley

We thought we’d start this list with a game that is peaceful, fun, and infinitely playable.

In Stardew Valley, you’ll play as a young person who has inherited a farm from a late family member. It’s now their job to grow the farm and start a new life for themselves. But how you go about that life is entirely up to you!

You can grow the farm to make it one of the best around, or you can grow it to be what you would like it to be. Plus, you can interact with the people of the valley and cultivate your relationships with them. You can even get married if you are so lucky.

#39 Just Dance 2022

Are you ready to dance like never before? The Just Dance franchise is one of the most popular video game franchises today and for the simplest of reasons. The game encourages you to get up and dance to the beat of the most-popular tracks ine the world.

You can even choose the difficulty of the experience so that you can either have a casual dance session or put your dance moves to the test to see if you can keep up.

With a plethora of tracks, Just Dance 2022 has everything you need to get up and shake your groove thing! So if you want your kids to be active, here you go!

#38 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Once Mario Kart set the table for franchise racing titles, it was only a matter of time before other IPs joined in on the fun. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the remastered version of one such franchise. Here, you’ll play as Crash Bandicoot and his friends as they race around wacky tracks and battle one another to get first place.

If you think your friends aren’t challenging enough for you, head online and battle others around the world. All the while building up your rank on the leaderboard to ensure everyone knows who the top racer is. Don’t forget to add style to your carts and racers before you start!

#37 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

The LEGO video game series is perfect for kids because they blend some of their favorite universes with the fun of LEGOs. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 brings back the Marvel universe for a journey through time and space to stop Kang the Conqueror!

You’ll get to play as some of the most legendary superheroes and supervillains that Marvel has to offer! Through a special city, you’ll go to the ancient past and the future to stop Kang’s plot. Play not just as the Avengers, but the Guardians of the Galaxy, villains like Green Goblin, and more!

Unlock all the characters to see who you can be!

#36 A Hat in Time

A Hat in Time is an adventure/platforming title that’ll put you in the role of a young girl with a big top hat that travels through time!

But, one day her adventure through time stops when she loses her Time Pieces. They scatter to a nearby planet and Hat Kid must descend to the planet and find them all. She’ll meet characters along the way to help, interact with and stitch together new hats with special abilities!

The game is full of fun adventures that will test you in various ways. So get the Time Pieces and help this girl back onto her journey!

#35 Overcooked Series

The Overcooked games are popular because they are fast, frenetic, and will test your skills in the kitchen as you work alongside other players.

Don’t forget, Overcooked is about teamwork making this dream of cooking work. So you’ll need to band together to travel the world and fulfill all the orders you can! Each game has its seasoning if you will in terms of how you’ll cook, where you’ll cook, and the types of dishes you’ll need to expect.

Staying calm under the pressure is vital to survival. Watch the flow of events, get what you need, and send the meal to the hungry customer.

Oh, and you’ll save the world while doing it, fun!

#34 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Who here has played the original Crash Bandicoot games? If you have, you’ll know that they were some of the most fun platformers of their generation. They made Crash a household name and one of the mascots of the PlayStation in its first iteration.

Fast forward to now, and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is here for fans old and new to play. The game perfectly recreates the original games with HD graphics and certain quality of life improvements to ensure that the game is in its best form.

So whether you’re banking on nostalgia or just want to see what you missed out on long ago, this trilogy is a perfect thing to play.

#33 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

When the Atlas system is in danger of invasion from an alien threat, a group of pilots will rise to fight back!

Starlink: Battle for Atlas puts you in the role of those pilots, and it’s up to you to create the perfect pilot/ship combination to fight off the alien menace. You’ll go on all sorts of missions throughout the system and fight forces big and small, so prepare for lots of action.

Plus, in the Nintendo Switch version of the game, you’ll get to play as Star Fox and company as they help the pilots in their fight!

#32 LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We have another LEGO game for you should your kid want another to play. We promise this one is very robust.

That’s because LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not a LEGO title that covers one movie as it covers nine of them! The entire mainline Star Wars saga will be on display, in LEGO form, for your kids to enjoy.

They’ll have a blast working through the iconic locations of the saga and partaking in its legendary battles. Including wielding lightsabers in battle and flying through space to battle the forces of the Empire!

The Force is strong with this one.

#31 Yooka-Laylee

The team behind Yooka-Laylee was the same group who did the legendary Banjo-Kazooie titles. If you loved that series, you’ll love this fresh take on it.

This new dynamic duo has an all-new world for players to explore and have fun in, including a new villain via Capital B, who seeks to turn all the world’s books into profit. The duo won’t let that happen if you control them well!

Use their individual and combined abilities to scale terrain, solve puzzles, and foil the plot of Capital B.

There’s so much to do in the world of Yooka-Laylee that you can even bring your friends in to join you in having fun.

#30 Dragon Ball FighterZ

If your kid is into anime, then you’ll know about Dragon Ball. If your kid wants to play as his favorite Z-Fighters or villains, you’ll need to get them Dragon Ball FighterZ.

This is the quintessential title for lovers of the anime. You’ll get not only crisp visuals that would later inspire a movie but epic 3v3 combat featuring an array of characters from Dragon Ball’s long history.

You can even recreate scenes from the anime through certain finishing maneuvers and witness the scenes in a whole new light.

Then, when they seek more, there’s a brand-new story in the title that focuses on Android 21.

#29 Mega Man 11

Some kids may not be old enough to remember the original glory days of Mega Man, but if you wish to show them what it was like, Mega Man 11 can help with that.

You’ll again play the Blue Bomber as he battles an assortment of Robot Masters. Defeat them to gain new abilities and improve your arsenal!

Plus, the new feature of the Double Gear will allow Mega Man to boost his speed or strength depending on how you want to wield it!

Add that to updated graphics, new music, a fresh story, and you’ll turn your kid into a Mega Man fan.

#28 Mario Tennis Aces

There has been a great deal of Mario sports games over the years. It’s one of the reasons why Mario is seen as a versatile character.

On the Nintendo Switch, many of the old Mario Sports titles were reborn, and it all started with Mario Tennis Aces.

You’ll take the tennis court by storm and play as familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. Each character has their way of playing tennis, so find the one that works for you and dominate the court!

When you’re ready for the next challenge, head online and challenge your friends, or face off against random people from around the world to prove your skill.

#27 Rocket League

Rocket League is a title that has had a long life so far, and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

In Rocket League, you’ll drive incredibly-fast and acrobatic cars for the most intense game of soccer you’ve ever played if you’ve played soccer at all, we mean.

You’ll need to ram into the giant soccer ball to send it flying through the air and toward the goal. Just be wary, as the other players in the game will have the same objective and shall do whatever it takes to make sure they score before you!

Drive fast, get physical with your rivals, and score a goal!

#26 Fall Guys

If you recall, the pandemic was a dark time in the world, so video gamers sought comfort in any game that would bring them fun for a good period. Fall Guys was one of the titles that caught their eye and it’s still popular today.

You’ll play as characters in a series of obstacle courses. The point of the courses is simple, get to the end without falling off the course. It’s not so simple though, as your fellow players will be more than willing to knock you off if it means they advance.

So dress for success and get to the finish line first!

#25 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The original Spyro the Dragon games were on the PlayStation 1. They were also one of the franchises that helped elevate the PlayStation to new heights. Now, you can play the original trilogy with HD graphics via Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

All three original games are here, and Spyro looks better than ever! You’ll journey across various lands with your brother and unlock the powers within you. Spyro is the dragon of destiny, and he must save the world from the darkness that is coming! So wield his fire, fly around the levels with style, and bring peace to the world.

#24 Terraria

Terraria is a perfect game for kids because of the sandbox they’re in. Every world that they create when they start a new game is randomly generated. So every time they start a new game, the world is different.

What they do with that world is entirely up to them. They can explore the world to see what it offers. Or, they can go and find creatures to fight to show their warrior spirit! If that’s not their style, they can build right upon the spot they land upon and make a house to live within.

This is their new world, and it’s theirs to do whatever they want.

#23 Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers: Battle League came out in June and was a title that gamers have asked to get for over a decade!

Welcome to the Mario version of soccer, and it’s as intense as it possibly can get. You’ll pick your party of players and head to a special battlefield to duke it out against the enemy team!

Before you go to battle, outfit your characters with pieces of armor to boost their stats and make them perfect for your team strategy!

When you’re ready for the next level of play, form your own Soccer Club with friends and fight for supremacy against other players online.

#22 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Here we have another simple yet fun adventure that can’t be ignored. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker puts you in the esteemed role of Captain Toad. The captain must find the treasures within every level he goes to. But it won’t be easy. The game levels are designed so that you have to spin them around to find all that’s there.

Plus, he can’t jump, so you’ll need to think outside the box to help him get to where he needs to go! If your kids need a hand, jump in with co-op and throw radishes at enemies to keep them away from Captain Toad!

#21 Fortnite

Whether kids should play Fortnite is debatable. Mainly because the game isn’t always the friendliest and matches can get very intense. If you do have your kids play, don’t let them listen to the chatrooms.

The reason kids might want to play Fortnite on Switch is that it’s one of the most popular and fun titles ever created. You’ll battle against other players to be the last character standing. You’ll wield many different weapons, you can build structures for protection and fun, and even use special abilities at times to throw other players for a loop.

Plus, you can dress as some of the most popular characters ever. Naruto, Batman, and Ariana Grande are all available. Oh, and you can dance like no one is watching.

#20 Mario Golf Super Rush

Mario Golf Super Rush is another sports title revamped for the Nintendo Switch. This version of the franchise lets you play as several Mario characters as you try and get the best score. The story mode acts as a tutorial so you can learn the mechanics.

Then, once you’re ready, head to multiple modes of play where you can test your skills on your own or against other players. This includes new modes like Speed Gold and Battle Golf.

The modes put you against other players to see who can sink their ball first! But you’ll have to be quick, and you’ll have to avoid the attacks that other characters send your way!

#19 Mario Party Superstars

The Mario Party franchise was once one of the crown jewels of the Nintendo crown. The mini-games born from this line were perfect for kids and adults to play over and over again. Eventually, the quality of the games suffered, but Mario Party Superstars brought it back to great heights.

Mainly because they went back to the original games and updated them. In the title, you’ll get to play across five classic boards from past games, then take on 100+ mini-games in a variety of modes. The goal is still the same, get the most stars and beat your friends!

Let the friendly competition begin!

#18 Untitled Goose Game

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a goose? To run wild and free and honk at everything in sight? If so, then Untitled Goose Game will help you scratch that itch.

The title is simplicity itself, as you play as a goose who wanders around the town and honks at people to cause things to happen. More specifically, you cause chaos with your honks and try to get away unscathed.

If one goose isn’t enough for you, play co-op with your friends and watch two geese run wild on an unsuspecting town. What could go wrong?

#17 Arms

Nintendo has written the book on taking familiar tropes and subverting them to make new franchises. In 2017, one such franchise was born via Arms.

This tactical fighter game flipped the script on how you battle by giving players characters who have extended arms. What’s more, these arms have weapons you can swap out before you fight to provide a greater advantage.

Each character has their own style, flair, and weapons they can use. This ranges from characters that prefer fast attacks to ones that are slow but do massive damage. Find the one that works for you and battle in over-the-top arenas and combat scenarios!

#16 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi has had some interesting adventures over the years, and Yoshi’s Crafted World for the Switch will feature him in yet another visual aesthetic.

In the game, Yoshi will be on the trail of Bowser Jr and Kamek, who have tried to get a special stone that can grant wishes! But instead, they fragmented it all over the place, and now the race is on to collect them!

Yoshi’s Crafted World features all sorts of collectibles to get, so you’ll need to examine the areas backward and forwards via the cardboard flip mechanic.

This game is fun, simple, and perfect for the kids to enjoy.

#15 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is one of the most unusual video games ever created. But it’s also one of the best games you can get on Nintendo Switch.

In the title, the worlds of Mario and the Rabbids have fused! Now, Mario will have to team up with familiar-looking Rabbids to defeat the enemies created by the fusion and take back the Mushroom Kingdom!

Tactics-based gameplay is on full display here as you’ll control a team of three in intense battles. Use your weapons and abilities to outflank opponents and get the upper hand every time!

#14 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi ain’t afraid of no ghost! Ok, we take that back he is afraid of ghosts But, in Luigi’s Mansion 3, he’s going to fight back against them to save his friends!

Luigi, Mario, Princess Peach, and co. have gone on a vacation to a luxurious hotel. But the hotel is a trap, and everyone but Luigi is captured by the ghosts that run the place. Now, Luigi has to team up with Dr. Egad and use a variety of ghost-catching tools to free his trapped friends!

Examine each floor of the hotel to witness what it has in store for Luigi. But be wary, the ghosts could be anywhere, and you’ll need to be quick to get them if you don’t want them to flee!

#13 Minecraft

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, which means if you haven’t played it yet, you’re in the minority.

What is it that has made this game so popular in the gaming world? Gamers love it due to the freedom they have to build whatever they can dream up. If you haven’t seen the YouTube videos about the game, they can dream up a lot.

People have made complete recreations of famous castles and entire starships and made signs that everyone can read no matter how far away they were.

The title is simple to learn, fun to play, and you can play it alone or with friends.

#12 Pokemon Sword & Shield

With the 9th generation of Pokemon not far away, why not catch up on Gen 8 in the meantime?

Pokemon Sword & Shield takes players to the Galar Region, where all new Pokemon and battles await you. A key feature in the titles is that of the Wild Area. Here you’ll see Pokemon out in the open and get to choose who you battle with and when. Just be warned, the Pokemon will chase after you if they see you!

Explore the different cities of Galar and learn the ancient legends that affect the present to this day. Including the mystery of the Dynamax phenomenon! It’s time to catch’em all once again!

#11 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is a port of the Wii U title that many people loved. Yet with this port, they get some extra content that’ll put Mario vs. Bowser in a whole new way. They go Dragon Ball on this.

Even without that, the game has plenty of beautiful levels to have fun in, power-ups to use, and a 4-player co-op that you can enjoy with friends!

You’ll enjoy being Cat Mario or making Mario clones with the Double Cherry! Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad are waiting for you in the Mushroom Kingdom! Go and join them!

#10 Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is arguably the greatest Mario title ever made. That’s not something that’s said all the time.

You’ll play as Mario on his grandest adventure yet, as he has to stop Bowser from doing his dream wedding with Princess Peach! Mario won’t be alone this time, as he’ll have the magical Cappy, who can use an ability to inhabit the bodies of others!

Use this newfound power to travel across multiple kingdoms, get Moons, and find a way to get to Princess Peach in time! Along the way, you’ll face threats old and new, so be ready!

It’s time to “Jump Up, Superstar!” so let’s do the Odyssey!

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is a full-blown remake of the original title from the Game Boy era, but its visuals are much more adorable than you might have expected.

Link finds himself on a mysterious island with no way off. His only hope is to awaken the Wind Fish and free it from the vile Nightmares that plague it. But doing so might cost him more than he expects.

The game faithfully recreates the original to a shocking degree and even adds a dungeon maker mode for you to try out. This is a classic game reborn for a new era, don’t miss out on it!

#8 Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Some will think this is a controversial pick, but we don’t feel this way. Because kids should be exposed to stories of incredible depth from a young age, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will expose them to that in the best ways.

The game focuses on a world where war is all the two main species know. Plus, they’re only allowed to live for ten years. Six characters come together to try and break the cycle of violence and live their lives to the fullest.

A grand RPG adventure awaits any who plays this title, and the tears will flow when you make it to the end.

#7 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

2022 was a great year for kid-friendly games, with Kirby and the Forgotten Land being an example of this.

In the title, Kirby is taken from his home of Dream Land alongside all the Waddle Dee. When they arrive in the Forgotten Land, the Waddle Dees get captured! Kirby must race through intricate levels to save them all and learn the truth about the Beast Pack’s intentions.

The game takes all that you love about Kirby and amps it up! The new Mouthful Mode adds new layers to the gameplay, and the levels are full of things to discover.

Plus, as you save the Waddle Dee, they’ll create a village for you to visit!

#6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you want your children to have a relaxing experience where they can create something in whatever style they want, give them Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game was the go-to title during the pandemic thanks to the amount of freedom and content within. You’ll be given a private island by Tom Nook, one that you can shape to your hearts’ content. Do you want an island decorated with all your favorite things? You can do that. Do you want to create a natural paradise full of trees, bodies of water, and so on? You can do that too!

Create your perfect island, then show it off to friends!

#5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling video game on the Nintendo Switch, which many might find odd as it’s a port of the Wii U version of the game.

Whatever the reason, the game is one of the most fun titles on the Switch by far. You’ll get to pick from a variety of characters and race on beautifully designed tracks. The new hover feature on your karts will ensure that you can go through water, go upside down and even glide through the air as you race to the finish line.

Plus, there’s the battle mode and online play to ensure you always have someone to race/battle.

#4 Splatoon 3

This game just came out in September and has been a hit from the word go. Splatoon 3 brings players back to the Splatlands and gives them a new reason to have fun with their Inkling friends.

The core gameplay of Splatoon 3 has not changed too much from the previous titles. You’ll try to ink as much territory in Turf War battles and splat the rival team so they can’t gain an advantage. All the other modes are in the game as well, including Salmon Run, Splat Zones, Tower Control, and so on.

Plus, there’s a new story mode campaign and an all-new card battle game called Table Turf! So jump in and be a squid kid again!

#3 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A title from earlier this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was the first mainline Pokemon game to open up its world for players to explore how they wanted. You were put in the Hisui region and tasked with making the first official Pokedex by capturing all the Pokemon in the land.

The game breaks many standards from the mainline titles, including being able to catch Pokemon without battling them. Plus, the more you capture them, the more you learn about them!

Help the people of Jubilife village by completing quests for them and showing them the bonds people can have with Pokemon.

Just remember, Arceus is always watching.

#2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the first major game released on the Nintendo Switch. This was the killer app that aimed to sell the system and it did that.

You’ll play once again as Link, who awakens from a 100-year slumber to save the kingdom of Hyrule from Calamity Ganon. To do so, he must free the ancient beasts and the guardians that are trapped within them.

Roam the open fields of Hyrule like never before and enjoy the lush environments. Collect all manner of weapons so that you can fight enemies and eventually take on Ganon himself.

#1 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

We’re here for the kids, but sometimes kids need to let loose and smash everything in sight. You can risk doing that in the real world or you can give them Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

This is the ultimate version of the Smash Bros series, period. The game features the biggest roster of characters the franchise has ever had. It has Mario, Link, Simon Belmont, Ridley, Min-Min, Lucina, Pyrrha & Mythra, and even Sora! Everyone is here!

If you get this game your kids will love playing it with their friends to see who is the best Smash Bros player among them. So fret not, it’s just time to settle it in Smash!