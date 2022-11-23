33 Best PC Video Games For Kids

A list of the best PC video games that kids can play

Kids get all the fun, don’t they? There is such a wide selection of games for kids to play these days, far more than what we had as part of the older generations, and they should count their lucky stars this is the case. But with such broad variety comes a selection headache that will test your kid’s nerves, which is why we are here to help. We have the knowledge of countless games that you can play on the PC – it’s the one that seems to have the most variety – and we will tell you which are the best PC video games for kids. This is a long one so strap yourself in.

#33 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: October 2018

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is the first game on this list of the best PC video games for kids, and it’s not exactly the greatest game in the world. The game is set in the Atlas star system, and at the beginning of the story, the player’s mothership, the Equinox, gets ambushed by the Forgotten Legion and crashes on a nearby planet. This is a game that features optional toys-to-life elements, which might be of interest to some – we thought we’d throw that in for you. Reviews weren’t bad but the game ended up being a commercial failure for Ubisoft because sales were worryingly low.

#32 Yooka-Laylee

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 2017

For those that didn’t know, Yooka-Laylee is a spiritual successor to the Banjo-Kazooie series that was released 20 years ago, but it falls short of the successes of those games. Yooka-Laylee faced a mixed reception for only trying to emulate its predecessors instead of wanting to improve on them, but the truth is that the makers probably thought that nostalgia alone was enough to make this game a success. It lacks the charm of Banjo-Kazooie, the likeability factor, and the loveable characters that made the classic so popular. It does have some good aspects, but it is also anchored down by technical and gameplay issues.

#31 The Crew 2

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia

Release Date: June 2018

It might be one of the most disappointing things to happen when a game with a brilliant concept flops almost entirely, and The Crew 2 is that exact game. It features a persistent open-world environment for free-roaming across a scaled-down recreation of the United States, which sounds great on paper, right? The game allows players to control a huge number of vehicles that include cars, motorcycles, boats, and airplanes, which also sounds very lovely, but this is not a great game by any means with it faltering because of poor graphics and a small case of feeling really boring, which is possibly the biggest travesty.

#30 Terraria

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 2011

Terraria is an acquired taste all right; this action-adventure sandbox game is one that looks super quirky but suffers from being quite a basic game that comes across as formulaic. The game’s mechanics revolve around exploration, a lot of crafting, even more building, and a little bit of combat when you meet several creatures – nothing to get excited about though – but the main problem with the game is the 2D view, which is seen by many to be a little old-fashioned, and it hinders the game because it feels somewhat tepid and unexciting. But it could be something that kids enjoy because of the vibrancy and its simplicity.

#29 Minecraft Dungeons

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade

Release Date: May 2020

In a list of the best PC video games for kids, you’d probably expect to see a Minecraft title in a much more favorable position, but this is the disappointing little brother of the main title, and it struggles big time. Minecraft Dungeons is a fun and charming game nonetheless, one with great visuals and music, but the gameplay is excruciatingly simple, and the use of procedural generation was not liked by fans and critics. Not only that but the story is super short and it has no depth and it’s pretty much pointless, which really is a massive shame for the series.

#28 Scribblenauts Unlimited

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: November 2012

What makes Scribblenauts Unlimited enjoyable for kids is the game’s aesthetic which is vibrant, inviting, and super engaging. This really is a game that will be a lot of fun for kids, but the problem with this puzzle game is that it’s a little bit too easy, and I mean very easy. Even kids might find some of these puzzles lack the challenge that they need to stimulate themselves. And what happens when a game becomes too easy? The fun is completely zapped out of it to the point it becomes almost unplayable, which is the case for Scribblenauts Unlimited which is why this might be more suited for even younger age groups.

#27 Roblox

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, Mac operating systems, and Fire OS

Release Date: September 2006

This is quite an unusual PC video game for kids as it’s an online gaming platform instead of a straight-up game. This online platform game allows players to program games and play games that have been created by others, which is a cool little concept. Here’s the thing though, this platform garnered a lot of attention when people began discovering the game’s moderations, microtransactions, and exploitative practices that were directed at children. Now, this seems a bit odd doesn’t it, we can only hope that it doesn’t get any child into trouble, but some safety measures should still be created to stop this from happening.

#26 UNO

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, iPhone OS, iPod, Android, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Stadia

Release Date: December 2016 (for PC)

We all know the game UNO; the hugely popular card game has been a staple in households for countless years, and the video game that came out first for Xbox in 2006 is basically just the card game but in virtual form. Now, this version probably isn’t as good as the original card game, and there are a few reasons why it’s not. You can’t converse with friends as easily as you could face to face, and it makes it harder to hide cards (we’ve all done it) but it’s still a fun little game that keeps some of the magic that the game has always had.

#25 Moving Out

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Release Date: April 2020

Moving Out is a very enjoyable game for kids to play, and it also takes something that is normally painstakingly annoying and converts it into something fun. Players in Moving Out take on the role of movers who need to move marked furniture and appliances from a house to a moving truck. There is a limited time to execute this as well which just adds to all that house-moving stress. The multiplayer aspect was praised by a lot of people as it gives the game something else to look forward to. It is very similar to the Overcooked series though which some people might question, it’s a game that makes moving out fun, something we know to be a tedious task.

#24 Overcooked Series

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia

Release Date: August 2012

The Overcooked series is a wonderful little series that will definitely make you feel hungry. Players take on the role of chefs in a fast-paced kitchen while gathering ingredients, cooking meals, serving meals, and cleaning up as they attempt to beat the time limit. Chefs can work together to prepare the meals so you don’t feel the heat of the kitchen, which can defeat many a chef. Although the game is really fun and often challenging, it suffers from a few technical issues such as an inconsistent frame rate which is an annoying little drawback that could have you send it back to the kitchen.

#23 Planet Zoo

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2019

A member of the Planet series of management simulation games, this game is a brilliant one with massive praise going to the game’s creation tools as well as the realistic animal portrayals and the emphasis on wildlife conservation. Surely, it’s every kid’s dream to own and manage their own zoo, imagine the fun they could have, and this is where dreams become a reality. The only thing that lets this game down is the fact that the management and building mechanics are fairly challenging, and this could be a bit too much for kids to get to grips with. But if this was aimed at the higher age groups, then it’s a wonderful PC video game for kids.

#22 Unravel Series

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Release Date: February 2018

The Unravel series is one of the most gorgeous on this list; the aesthetic in these games is incredibly unique and the protagonist is a loveable little figure made up of yarn. The game also consists of a wonderful soundtrack that marries well with the overall feeling that the series emits, making it one that you can become lost in. But if we are to mark it down for a few things, then it would be for the god-awful controls which have the power to turn the calmest of people into a stressed mess, but the variety of puzzles is lacking as well, and it makes the game feel somewhat repetitive. For its look alone though, this is a game that kids will fall in love with.

#21 Planet Coaster

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, macOS, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2016

Similar to the previous Planet Zoo game featured on this list of the best PC video games for kids, Planet Coaster is pretty much better in every single way. The creation tools are a joy to play with and the game doesn’t suffer from being a little bit too complicated like the other game did. It builds on everything that the Rollercoaster Tycoon games originally built but expands on them with great depth and far more detail, which turns into a great management experience. The game’s career mode is somewhat problematic, with it consisting of hard-to-navigate menus and objectives. The game was a huge commercial success though, so they must have been doing something right.

#20 Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: February 2014

Plants Vs. Zombies is a pretty well-known game that has seen a lot of variations over the years. Garden Warfare received a decent reception from audiences as well, with praise being directed at its playful tone, its artistic aesthetic, the enjoyable and easy-to-master combat, and the character designs which are very quirky indeed. But the concept will always be the concept, it’s the same in the original game and it was in this one. It lacks originality, it lacks a little bit of content, and the game’s progression hinders it a fair bit, but for the most part, this is just another fun addition to the series.

#19 Untitled Goose Game

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: September 2019

Untitled Goose Game is an incredibly memorable title where players control a goose protagonist as it gets up to all kinds of mischief – it doesn’t really get much better than that. This brilliantly quirky game is hilarious as well as engaging, and who’d have thought you could ever get attached to a goose character as much as you do in this game; you care about its successes and failures, and that’s just a lovely sentiment, isn’t it? Not only is this game great for kids, but the humor will also be enjoyed by the whole family, such is the appeal that this game has.

#18 Brawlhalla

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, macOS, and iOS

Release Date: October 2017

Brawlhalla is a dynamic take on the platform brawler that also feels superb to play. In most of the game modes, the objective is to knock the opponent into one of the four areas outside of the visual boundaries of the map, something that is known as the blast zone. This is in a similar mold to the well-known Super Smash Bros, and the game comes with a bunch of characters and methods of attack to help you win. The game also has a huge esports aspect that can become quite competitive, which is a testament to the popularity of the game itself.

#17 Five Nights and Freddy’s: Security Breach

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: December 2021

The fact that this game is for kids is worrying because of how creepy it truly is, but kids enjoy most things of the weird and wonderful persuasion, which is why this game has become a great success. The game is a pretty one to be fair, and one that kids will really love, that’s if they can get their parents off it first because the darkness that this game holds could be something that adults enjoy as well. But it’s not without its faults because it’s affected by a number of bugs that damage the performance a fair bit, but try and move past them because this is a must-play for the younger generation.

#16 Rocket League

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems, and Linux

Release Date: July 2015

The reputation that Rocket League has built for itself is quite impressive, and it has become one of the most chaotic but enjoyable games that kids can enjoy in its relatively short life. This racing and soccer hybrid game has stood the test of time and doesn’t suffer from being repetitive or boring, which is often the case for gimmicky titles like this. It’s also a game that is constantly hit with updates to keep it in the public eye, which is always a positive. Another game that has taken many an hour in the life of a child, but one that parents could also jump on if their kids leave the room, such is its fun factor.

#15 Fall Guys

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: August 2020

The top 15 in this list of the best PC video games for kids is a highly competitive one that could have gone either way. Fall Guys is a brilliant little game that is simple in concept but with a fantastic execution – I am a huge fan, and although I act like a child at times, I’m actually not one. Those little fancy-dressed humanoids can offer hours of unparalleled fun that you might think could get boring but that’s far from the truth. Now, these little guys and gals, and the courses that they venture across might make you want to throw your mouse out of the window at times, but you’ll be laughing along the whole time.

#14 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2018

This remade trilogy really is a step up in the Spyro series and one that was much needed for future success. This trilogy features massively improved graphics, with one of the most noticeable modifications being towards characters expressing more characteristics which made them far more unique. But for all its great qualities, this game is far from perfect; it was hampered by painstakingly slow loading times and an inconsistent frame rate which just shouldn’t be a thing in this day and age. That being said, the Spyro games are loved by all, and the little dragon has been and will be a mainstay with gaming kids for years to come.

#13 Sonic Mania

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: August 2017

This was a game that saw the series return to a high level once again, and although it’s not the most original game in the series – often feeling like a copy of those 90s games – Sonica Mania is still a lot of fun. The story itself revolves around Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they embark on an adventure to defeat their nemesis, the enigmatic Doctor Eggman, as well as his robotic henchmen, the Hard-Boiled Heavies. In a similar fashion to the Spyro series, the blue-haired hedgehog is a video game stalwart and part of the initiation process for all would-be gamers.

#12 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: April 2022

Yes, this game is supposedly for kids, but my god, adults will absolutely love it too because of its quirky humor, light-heartedness, and its overall loyalty to the famous franchise. If you’ve played some of the Lego games then you will know what they’re all about, and it has become one of the most cherished video game franchises of all time. The Skywalker Saga is one of the best to date and features all kinds of cool characters and planet exploration, with that added fun of course. But like so many games on this list of the best PC video games for kids, there are faults: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have a co-op mode and has a few combat issues which dampen the experience slightly.

#11 Mega Man 11

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 2018

Mega Man 11 retains the classic gameplay style of the older games in the Mega Man series, while also featuring a 2.5D graphics style with 3D polygonal characters. It’s not revolutionary but Mega Man 11 feels just like those classic games, and it’s a good foundation for the next 10 games if the studio so wished. In this game, players control Mega Man as he attempts to stop the evil Dr. Wily from achieving his goal of domination. It features some great sub-bosses and some new stage gimmicks but it might just be a little bit too long – kids should surely love this game though, regardless of the drawbacks.

#10 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 2020

The first of two Crash Bandicoot games on this list of the best PC video games for kids is the brilliant Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. This game keeps the core platforming aspect that the series has become known for, and then adds to it with other aspects such as rail-grinding, although the additions were not exactly met with a great response – they dared to do something different and that’s cool with us though. The controls were lauded, however, as was the amount of content the game possesses, which means it has a high replay value, so kids shouldn’t be bored while playing it multiple times.

#9 Among Us

Platforms: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: November 2018 (for PC)

Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game with a simple ‘whodunit’ concept. Among Us takes place in space-themed settings where players take control of little cartoon astronauts of different colors. Each player will take on one of two roles: most players will be crewmates, but a small number will play imposters who must sabotage the mission and kill each of the crewmates without getting caught. The fun that can be had with this game is untrue, even though it might give you severe trust issues – there was a reason this game became so popular for streamers as well because of the game’s surprising nature and likeability.

#8 Minecraft

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: November 2011

We couldn’t have a list of the best PC video games for kids without mentioning the great and powerful Minecraft, could we? This really is one of the biggest video games of all time, and if there is one thing it has going for it, then that’s the absolutely endless possibilities it has. Creativity should be encouraged in kids, and the creative freedom this sandbox game provides is about as impressive as it gets. It might be an acquired taste, but the fact this is the best-selling video game of all time says it all really, and it is a must-play for this generation of children.

#7 A Hat in Time

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: October 2017

A Hat in Time focuses on a character called Hat Kid; an alien girl who’s trying to get back home but must recover the lost ‘Time Pieces’ which are found right throughout the game. The gameplay consists of running through an open-world environment by platforming, dodging obstacles, and obtaining collectibles. This is a game that has been favorably compared to many of those classic platformers from over the years, as well as being considered one of the biggest indie successes. It really is a highly unique game with loads of replay value, and it looks fantastic too which should be enough to keep kids engaged.

#6 Kingdom Hearts 3

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: January 2019

The Kingdom Hearts series is universally loved and with good reason because it is one of the most vibrant and unique series of the last 20 years. This is the twelfth installment in the series, and it serves as a conclusion to the ‘Dark Seeker Saga’ story arc that began in the original game. Kingdom Hearts 3 was praised for its epic visuals and art style, the gorgeous soundtrack, the gameplay, and the variety of its combat options, plus, it also features a plethora of well-known characters from countless other games and movies such as Captain Jack Sparrow and Donald Duck – if that’s not enough to keep the kids entertained for several hours, then we don’t know what is.

#5 Wobbledogs

Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: January 2021

We now enter the top five on this list of the best PC video games for kids, and it’s about as competitive as it gets. At five is Wobbledogs, a 3D pet simulation game where players raise their own personal collection of mutated dogs that are physically simulated right down to the finest detail. This casual sandbox is for people of all ages who want to care for their own little virtual pets in surprising and unique ways. This is an equally calming but stressful game because you will learn to care for these little dogs more than life itself; they are so endearing and if you become too attached and don’t want them to die, for instance, you can simply stop that from happening. It really is a bonkers but loveable game that is such a treat.

#4 Fortnite

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android

Release Date: July 2017

This game might be the very definition of an acquired taste; the marmite of the video game world because you’ll either love it or loathe it – I know which one it is for me. Regardless of the general opinion of this game, there is no denying that it’s one of the most active games on the market for kids – they absolutely love it and I cannot fathom for the life of me why. But they do, and for that reason, it has to be high on this list of the best PC video games for kids, it might even be the most popular game of all time for this younger generation, and that is very creditable. Kids really have no taste these days it seems.

#3 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: January 2018

The Dragon Ball Z series has been mixed in terms of games released, but there are a few that stand out from the rest, and this is one of them. Dragon Ball FighterZ involves the player picking a team of three playable characters and a unique assist for each, before then fighting against either an AI or human opponent with their own team of three. This is a completely chaotic game with bright lights and some off-the-scale vibrancy levels, but it is also one of the best arcade fighting games of all time. It has excellent controls, a roster that’s jam-packed with variety, the visuals are spectacular, and although the online mode is lacking, it doesn’t affect the rest of the game at all.

#2 Rayman Legends

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Stadia

Release Date: August 2013

The Rayman series has become synonymous with PC gaming over the years, and the success these games have had with the younger generation is as clear as day. This is the fifth main title in the brilliant Rayman series as well as the direct sequel to Rayman Origins from 2011. The visuals in Rayman Legends are spectacular, the level design is fun and unique, and it consists of great controls, an even better soundtrack, and a game with so much content you won’t know what to do. Could this possibly be one of the best platforming games of all time? There’s certainly an argument to be had. But without question, this is one of the best PC video games for kids, and that’s just a stone-cold fact.

#1 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Release Date: June 2018 (for PC)

This little bandicoot needs no introduction seeing as he was mentioned earlier on, but he takes the top spot in this list of the best PC video games for kids as well. Crash’s adventures have become a great source of entertainment over the years, but this rebooted trilogy collection just feels different. Not only is this graphically superior to the previous games, but the controls are superb, and the missions are exciting and fresh, but it also manages to stay loyal to the games it is based on which allows for some nostalgic love as well. You can also control Coco in this game which opens it up to the young lady contingent of this fanbase who are looking for a strong and highly intelligent female video game character.