38 Best Xbox Series X/S Video Games for Kids

The selection and quality of games that kids have at their disposal these days is something that would make our younger selves envious. Titles that stretch over multiple platforms and genres, when all we had was a small selection of Super Mario games and a few Sega classics. We thought we would scale the selection process down by focusing it on Xbox Series X/S video games – we recently brought you the best PC games for kids, and this list does feature some of the same titles, but we’ve made sure there are a few extra games as well. With that being said, what are the best Xbox Series X/S video games for kids?

*Please note that although a lot of the games on this list might not say they’re available for the Xbox Series X/S, they are in fact compatible with those consoles.

#38 Yooka-Laylee

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 2017

If you know anything about Yooka-Laylee then it should be the fact it’s basically a spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie – a carbon copy you could call it – and it’s not even close to being on the same level as it. As you can expect, a big stamp of criticism was slapped upon it for being too alike to its predecessors instead of attempting to be different. It lacks the charm of Banjo- Kazooie, it lacks an inviting story, iconic characters, basically, everything is missing to be fair, and not to mention the technical and gameplay issues that plagued this game – it’s not very memorable, to say the least.

#37 Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: October 2018

Not far in front of Yooka-Laylee is the incredibly disappointing Starlink: Battle for Atlas. The game is set in the Atlas star system, and the story surrounds the player’s mothership which has just been ambushed by the forgotten legion and forced to crash land on a nearby planet. This game is just very uninspiring, it didn’t really generate much heat when it was released, and in the years that have followed, it’s been just as slow. But possibly the worst thing about it was the sales for the game which were worryingly low – I think Ubisoft can just count this one as a big, huge loss.

#36 Terraria

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: May 2011

Terraria looks as though it should be a great kid’s game, with a welcoming aesthetic full of vibrancy and pixelated scenery, topped off with a simple 2D view. The game’s mechanics revolve around exploration, crafting, and building various things, with a little bit of combat thrown in for good measure. It’s just a little basic and tepid though, so much so that it might actually be too simple for kids even, which is the only target audience it has. But if your offspring are looking for an easy-to-play action-adventure sandbox game, then this could tick all the boxes, and hopefully, keep them busy for a few hours.

#35 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: October 2021

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a platform fighter where players battle it out on different stages and attempt to knock each other outside of the area. This was actually the first console game in the Nickelodeon Super Brawl series that once solely consisted of mobile and browser games. All-Star Brawl features quite a wide array of characters from 17 Nickelodeon franchises – and yet it only features two out of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles weirdly. The concept was great and apart from a lack of game modes and terrible voice acting, it was a decent little game, but it just needed some more time invested into it to make it a worthy franchise.

#34 Minecraft Dungeons

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Arcade

Release Date: May 2020

It wasn’t going to be long before we saw a Minecraft game in this list of the best Xbox Series X/S games for kids, it’s just a shame that Minecraft Dungeons isn’t a great one. Maybe that’s too harsh because Dungeons is a fun and charming game, one that possesses great visuals and nice quirky music, but it’s the gameplay that lets it down. It’s so simple to the point that it becomes unenjoyable, and the story is ridiculously short and struggles to be engaging. This was an absolute bust for the series, so it’s a good job that its famous big brother has carried itself extremely well.

#33 The Crew 2

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia

Release Date: June 2018

What a great concept this was, but the disappointing outcome is still hard to digest to this day. This game lets players control a wide array of vehicles that include cars, boats, motorcycles, and airplanes while allowing you to traverse a huge open world – it sounds perfect, doesn’t it? Oh, how we were wrong because this game is incredibly boring. Not only does it lack any form of excitement, but the graphics were poor as well which means it wasn’t even aesthetically pleasing for the eyes while your brain struggled to comprehend the rest of this game. Kids might like the colors and the cars though.

#32 Overcooked Series

Platforms: Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia

Release Date: August 2012

If you like your food but don’t know how to cook and you might be interested in learning a few things, then the Overcooked series is the one for you. You take on the role of a head chef at an extremely busy restaurant. You can work with a buddy so that the burden is shared, or you can take on the stress all by yourself. This is a really fun game that can be challenging, but one that is marred by technical issues and inconsistent frame rates, which is not what you want when you’re feeling the heat of the kitchen.

#31 Moving Out

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Release Date: April 2020

Yes, this is a game about moving houses, who’d have thought that? You might be thinking “how can a game about moving boxes be enjoyable? The real-life task is a chore,” and you’d be dead wrong in thinking that way. The multiplayer aspect is one of the game’s best ideas and it means you and a buddy can team up to beat the slowly dropping time limit. It’s simple in concept, and simple in execution, but fun nonetheless – it’s actually similar to the Overcooked series but with the obvious difference. It’s a game that makes a tedious task fun, which is fine by us.

#30 Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: February 2014

One of the more famous Xbox Series X/S video games for kids is the Plants Vs. Zombies series, and it’s a riot to be fair. Garden Warfare 2 has a playful tone, possesses a great aesthetic, its combat is easy-to-master, and the character designs are extremely quirky. I guess the one thing that does let it down – and it’s a fairly big pitfall as well – is the fact that it is basically a rehash of all the previous installments. There’s nothing new going on here, we’ve seen it all before, and only extreme loyalists will play this game with the same wide-eyed expression as they did with the previous entries.

#29 Planet Coaster Console Edition

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 2020

Where Planet Zoo failed, Planet Coaster succeeded. What let Planet Zoo down was its painstaking difficulty, especially for kids of a certain age, but Planet Coaster doesn’t fall into the trap of doing something similar. The creation tools are blissful and very fluid, and the fun you can have on this game can lead to hours spent at a time. Rollercoaster Tycoon walked so this series could run, and it’s currently lapping the poor old PC game quite easily. If you can ignore the hard-to-navigate menus of the career mode, then you’ve got yourself a really interesting game that can be properly invested into.

#28 Unravel Series

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Release Date: February 2018

If this was a list of the best-looking Xbox Series X/S video games for kids, then the Unravel series would easily be in the top three. Both games are simply gorgeous and super unique as well, and that loveable little yarn character is adoring and very special. The series even boasts a terrific soundtrack as well, something that only enhances the experience. But of course, it’s not perfect, or it would be a lot higher on this list. The controls are terrible and will soon make you lose patience; the puzzles are lacking a bit as well and the games do feel very repetitive. For looks alone though, your kids will love it and that’s all that matters.

#27 Hot Wheels Unleashed

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Stadia

Release Date: September 2021

Hot Wheels man, remember those? Every kid’s dream at Christmas was to open a brand-new Hot Wheels set and keep occupied until the new year. Well, they made it into a video game and it’s a half-decent one as well. Yes, it can feel a little basic at times but it’s still one that you can have a lot of fun with. I guess the biggest issue is that Hot Wheels Unleashed is just a little bit too easy, but that means it could be perfect for younger children who want to try out a racing game before moving on to the more difficult titles that are available.

#26 Untitled Goose Game

Platforms: Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, macOS, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: September 2019

What a brilliant little quirky game this was. Not only was it hilarious and engaging, and the fact that you can control this little goose as it gets up to all kinds of mischief, but you become attached to this fowl protagonist. It might feel a little basic, but the premise and the concept are what get it over the line. Let’s not pigeonhole this as just a kid’s game though, the humor is good enough to be enjoyed by almost anyone, which means the whole family can sit around the TV and egg on (yes, I did it) this little bird hero.

#25 Sea of Thieves

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: March 2018

To make a successful video game for children, you need to base it on one of the many aspirations that a young child has, and being a pirate is surely one of them. Sea of Thieves possesses great ship combat (some of the best ever in fact), a fantastic multiplayer aspect, the visuals are solid, and the actual ship physics are fairly accurate as well. Although it was mudded by poor in-game progression, a lack of content, and sticky gameplay, the game is a really enjoyable one, and if like me you were a pirate enthusiast way back when, then this is the pirate’s life for you.

#24 Rocket League

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, Mac operating systems, and Linux

Release Date: July 2015

This is another game on this list of the best Xbox Series X/S video games for kids that can be played and enjoyed by the whole household. Rocket League has built quite a reputation for itself over the years, and it has led it to become one of the most chaotic but exciting games on the market. This racing and soccer hybrid game has definitely stood the test of time, and something you might think to be a bit of a quirky fad has gone from strength to strength. Rocket League still receives updates to this day and is well worth your time.

#23 Sonic Mania

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: August 2017

After the Sonic the Hedgehog series went through a bit of a lull, Sonic Mania was there to inject life back into it once more. The series reached new highs with this entry and even though it’s not one of the most original games in the series seeing as it basically feels like a copy of the 90s installments, Sonic Mania is an absolute riot. It’s basically written into the video game folklore that to be a genuine gamer, you need to have played at least one game featuring the blue-haired hedgehog, and what better place to start than with Sonic Mania?

#22 Fall Guys

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: August 2020

On the surface, Fall Guys might look innocent, with its little pudgy characters and their cute noises, but this also might be one of the most frustrating games to ever be released. Just when you think you’ve made it past a particular obstacle… bang, hit by another right up the backside. You need eyes in the back of your head for this game and don’t even bother making allies because you will be betrayed – and you’ll probably betray them as well at some point. Another game that is fun for the whole family albeit frustrating, but in a humorous way that we can all get behind.

#21 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: November 2018

In a similar fashion to the Sonic franchise, to be classed as a true gamer you’ll need to have played a Spyro game to make it through the exam. This updated trilogy is based on the original games and features heavily improved graphics and more detailed characters which can only be a plus. But for all its good qualities it was far from perfect: the frame rate is inconsistent, the loading times are a chore, and there are a couple of other little bugs too. For the most part, though, this really is a great entry into this beloved series and one that kids will thoroughly enjoy.

#20 Bugsnax

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 2020

If you’ve ever played Bugsnax and wondered if it was meant to be a horror instead of a friendly game for kids, then you wouldn’t be far off the truth. A game that was presented as being incredibly light-hearted but with an ending that evokes true darkness, Bugsnax is super unusual but ticks so many entertainment boxes that make it a hidden gem of a game. Players will need to find clues on an island after an explorer goes mysteriously missing. The gameplay revolves around finding and capturing different species of Bugsnax, the snack creatures that inhabit this land, and it leads to quite an interesting adventure.

#19 Immortals Fenyx Rising

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna

Release Date: December 2020

This game tells the epic story of Fenyx, a mortal who must rescue their brother while also stopping the evil Typhon after he escaped from the underworld. Games that are based on Greek mythology have brilliant storytelling aspects, and this is no different as it allows you to traverse a magical world filled with great missions and characters. There’s also an enjoyable humor aspect to it, along with fantastic combat, a superb soundtrack, and a wonderful open-world dynamic. It does feel very similar to its contemporaries though, like Breath of the Wild, but all in all, this is a really enjoyable game.

#18 Descenders

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS

Release Date: May 2019

Descenders is a downhill mountain biking video game for all those people that don’t fancy doing it in real life. Each level produces different courses for the player to race down, and you must complete objectives and perform tricks to move on to the next level. This game might lack a little something when it comes to the progress of the levels (it does feel like you’re doing the same thing over and over again) but the design of these courses is pretty cool. The gameplay is smooth though and will lead to some fantastic runs on all the various courses.

#17 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: April 2022

Finally, a Lego game has made an appearance on this list of the best Xbox Series X/S video games for kids – it really wouldn’t be a list without this series. The Skywalker Saga is one of the best, featuring a variety of cool characters and some great planet exploration, and it harnesses that great humor the series is known for to offer some genuine laughs. The storytelling is fantastic, so good in fact that the older generation of Star Wars fans would enjoy this too. The lack of a co-op mode might put a dampener on the experience for some, and the combat can be a bit painstaking at times, but a thoroughly enjoyable entry in the series, nonetheless.

#16 Among Us

Platforms: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: December 2021

Streamers loved this game when it first came out; the reactions to being betrayed by who you thought was your closest ally were hilarious and shocking. Among Us really delivers a shed load of fun but comes with the added worry of developing trust issues. This online social deduction game will separate the weak from the strong; sabotaging missions has never been as fun as it is in this game. Another game that can be enjoyed by the whole family as well, which makes it extra special, but kids will certainly grow up quickly playing this game by opening them up to the dark deception of the real world.

#15 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Credit: Activision Blizzard

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 2020

This is the first of three Crash Bandicoot games on this list of the best Xbox Series X/S video games for kids, and it’s a highly enjoyable one as well. What this game does brilliantly is keep the core platforming element that the series has always been known for, while also moving into modern times. Things such as rail-grinding were added to give the game a little variety, and even though not everything was received as warmly as it could have, to even try new things with such an established series is brave and adventurous. This could be the start of a new era though.

#14 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Release Date: June 2019

Swiftly following Crash Bandicoot 4 is Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. This is basically a remastered version of the 1999 classic while also borrowing additional content from the likes of Crash Nitro Kart and Crash Tag Team Racing. This remaster was met with a great response; there was a worry it wouldn’t be able to replicate or improve its original source game so it’s nice to see that it bettered it. The gameplay and the controls are silky smooth, the graphics are sharp as a razor, and it features a shed load of content that will keep your kids entertained for hours. Minus the microtransactions (it’s a common curse these days) this game is a thrill.

#13 Minecraft

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo 3DS

Release Date: November 2011

The juggernaut that is Minecraft has become one of the most well-known games of all time and possibly one of the most successful as well. A great game for expressing your kids’ creative needs because it features absolutely endless possibilities: want to build a playground for you and your friends to take turns on? Go right ahead. Want to create a murder machine for all those schoolyard bullies? Be my guest. Minecraft might be an acquired taste with its pixelated graphics, but there’s no debating the impact that this game has had on the world in the last decade, which is why it deserves a spot on this list.

#12 Mega Man 11

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: October 2018

Mega Man 11 carries on using the classic gameplay style of those older titles in the series while introducing a 2.5D graphics style with 3D polygonal characters. This game is by no means reinventing the wheel, but with its loyalty to those older games, and a little touch-up to the graphics, this is the perfect building block to create future games for the next 10 years if the developers wished. The game also features some pretty cool sub-bosses, new stage gimmicks, and a refreshing new outlook on a childhood favorite. Even its extremely long story won’t detract from the fun it can provide.

#11 A Hat in Time

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: October 2017

A Hat in Time is a lovely little quirky game that has been compared to classic platformers of a bygone era, while also being considered one of the biggest indie successes of all time. This game surrounds the adventures of Hat Kid, an alien girl who’s attempting to find her way back to her home planet by recovering the lost ‘Time Pieces’ which can be found throughout the game. Explore an open-world environment by platforming your way across this tricky world; dodge obstacles that get in your way; obtain collectibles to aid you in your mission and defeat any enemies you may stumble across.

#10 Cuphead

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Mac operating systems

Release Date: September 2017

The legendary Cuphead brings us swiftly into the top 10 of this list of the best Xbox Series X/S video games for kids. This game is about as mental and dark as it gets before not being classed as a kid’s game anymore. Often regarded as one of the hardest video games ever created, Cuphead received critical acclaim for its magnificent art style and superb gameplay. There were many people out there calling this too difficult, and with it supposed to be aimed at kids, it came under a little bit of scrutiny. But games aren’t meant to be easy, are they? What’s the point of them if they are?

#9 Tunic

Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

Release Date: March 2022

Tunic is played in an isometric view and allows the player to control their character (a cute little anthropomorphic fox) around this very magical-looking landscape. You will need to interact with objects and fight various enemies – although, do note that the view can be changed during combat if the player so wishes. The aesthetics are fantastic and this world is one that you can fall in love with; the move sets, the boss battles, and the variety of enemies also elevate this game to great highs. And if you like puzzles, then this is the game for you because it has them in abundance.

#8 Forza Horizon 5

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: November 2021

The Forza series is undoubtedly one of the best racing series in gaming history. These Microsoft-exclusive games are the pinnacle of what great racing titles should be like, and Forza Horizon 5 is one of the greatest in the whole series. The map is an absolute wonder, backed by an impressive game engine that can deliver mind-blowing views across the whole world. The environments are rich with color and saturated to perfection, with an atmosphere so electric it makes you feel like a race car driver. Yes, of course, kids can play this, but this is a game that all racing enthusiasts should experience.

#7 Kingdom Hearts III

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: January 2019

Kingdom Hearts is a series that has become one of the most cherished and enjoyable series in gaming, and Kingdom Hearts III is as vibrant and unique as any of the previous titles – it’s also the 12th installment in the series which shows just how successful this series is. Full of glitz and glamour, the epic visuals stretch the entirety of this game; the combat is exciting with its undoubted variety, and the soundtrack is typically fantastical. But what this game also possesses is a plethora of characters that includes some household names like Donald Duck and Captain Jack Sparrow, to name a few.

#6 Psychonauts 2

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Linux, and macOS

Release Date: August 2021

Just like the previous game in the series, Psychonauts 2 lets players control Raz, a young acrobat that is training to become a Psychonaut, a member of an international task force that use their psychic abilities to stop the people that use their powers for evil instead. The first game was great but failed financially, whereas this game managed to do well both critically and commercially. The platform aspect, the level design, the gorgeous visuals, and the tone of the whole thing are really quite brilliant, and even though the boss battles lack a bit of excitement, this is a top platforming game.

#5 Rayman Legends

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Stadia

Release Date: August 2013

The Rayman series is another one of those “you need to play this to become a gamer” franchises. One of the best platforming series of all time, Rayman Legends breaks new ground by delivering fantastic visuals and incredibly enjoyable level designs. Not only that but the soundtrack is superb – created with an orchestra of the finest instruments – the controls are also easy to get to grips with, as well as possessing an unbelievable amount of content that you won’t know what to do with. Legends might just be the best Rayman game of all time, and that’s saying something because there have been some brilliant ones.

#4 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: January 2018

An absolutely brilliant game that is full of vibrancy and a must-play for any fan of the acclaimed anime series. It’s completely chaotic, but it’s that controlled chaos that we can all get behind very quickly. The bright lights, the extreme levels of color, and the music make this one of the best arcade fighting games of all time. The controls and the combos might take a bit of time to get used to, but it all becomes worth it in the end. The roster is packed full of your favorite heroes and villains too, and if you can get past the fact the online mode is pretty poor, it just means you and your buddy can sit side by side for hours on end playing this game instead.

#3 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Release Date: June 2018

Not only is this massively better in the graphics department compared to the original games it is based on, but the controls are also greatly improved, and the missions feel exciting and fresh. This updated trilogy of games might just be the best collection of Crash Bandicoot games in history, and even though it’s moved with the times, it still manages to stay loyal to those classics as well. Crash Bandicoot games are a staple in the video game community, and just like the Spyro, Rayman, and Sonic franchises, you have to have played at least one Crash game, so why not let it be this one?

#2 Lego Games Series

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 1997

The complete Lego series is one that started way back in 1997 with the very formidable Lego Island, but it wasn’t until Lego Star Wars: The Video Game in 2005 that things really began to take a turn for the better. This was the start of the franchise licensing generation of Lego games that took the world by storm, it’s led to countless Star Wars and Harry Potter games, DC titles, and even Indiana Jones-style games that are still being played now on the Xbox Series X/S. For some reason, we’re grading every other game from the franchise as one and the Skywalker Saga as its own thing but just go with the flow, okay? These games have been consistently brilliant for countless years, and it has become one of the greatest and most enjoyable video game franchises of all time.

#1 Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: November 2020

Well done for sticking with us, we’ve finally arrived at the best Xbox Series X/S video game, the outstanding technological beauty that is Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The previous game was a gaming marvel, and this sequel is even better in almost every way possible, which we thought would never happen. It has been described as a “hallmark of excellence” by some people, and it’s easy to see why because it’s stunningly beautiful, the gameplay is exquisite, the setting is magical, and the story is not only exciting and fun but also heart-warming. There are flaws to this game – that kind of goes without saying though – but the rest of the game is so good that they don’t even matter. This is an artistic expression in video gaming, and it should be championed as such.