PlayStation Is Now Offering A Free Year Of PS Plus Premium To Some Current Subscribers

Did we all forget that Sony just raised prices on PS Plus?

Sony is now making a new offer for PS Plus subscribers.

As reported by Notebookcheck, some users are getting an offer for one full year of PS Plus Premium, completely free.

The one subscriber who received the offer said that they still had a few months left on their PS Plus Extra sub. To avail of the offer, they had to upgrade to Premium for the rest of the subscription period.

Since the start of the month, Sony has been scrutinized for deciding to stop making physical games. Last week, they offered discounts to PS Plus subscribers who were choosing to cancel.

But what some fans may not remember is that Sony raised prices for their PS Plus subscriptions as recently as last May.

Sony could have always planned these offers the whole time, but these discounts appear to be intended to get goodwill back from their subscribers. These could have been for the bad PR over physical games, and they could have also been for raising prices.