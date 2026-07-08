Sony Offering Sudden Discounts To Renew PlayStation Plus If You Try To Cancel

We can’t really confirm it, but the circumstantial evidence is damning.

Sony seems to have responded to the backlash, but not in the way fans probably wanted.

It has been about a week since Sony announced plans to stop making physical disc versions of PlayStation games.

The announcement has led to varying responses from the industry and consumers, but Sony hasn’t addressed all this feedback quite yet.

As reported by Insider Gaming, some PlayStation users noticed that Sony has suddenly offered a surprising promo.

PlayStation Plus subscribers who are choosing to unsubscribe now are getting new promos to subscribe again. They’re offered discounts of 25 to 50 % off to take on another 12 months. There may be a reason these discounts vary.

Since Sony won’t talk, we can’t confirm that this is a response to the backlash. But we also know that Sony usually only offers promos for first time PS Plus subscribers. Subscribers usually renew because of the platform’s popularity, particularly for online play.

It’s really hard to ignore the circumstantial evidence that Sony may now be getting a lot of PS Plus subscribers cancelling. Sony could debunk this easily at their next earnings call, but it may still be untrue if they don’t address it.