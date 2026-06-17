The Latest Official PlayStation 5 SSDs Have Jumped In Price 4 X To As Much As $ 3000

Shortly after Sony raised prices on their PlayStation 5 consoles, we finally know the damage for their official SSDs as well.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, SanDisk have unveiled their newest generation of Optimus GX PRO range of SSDs. These are officially licensed for use on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.

These are the capacities and prices of the new Optimus GX PRO SSDs:

1TB – $ 380

2TB – $ 760

4TB – $ 1500

8TB – $ 2960

One may think that the near $ 3000 asking price for the 8TB model can be justified. SanDisk promises PS5 compatibility, a high capacity, and premium performance.

But a similar SSD that could be used on a PS5 would have cost $ 640 less than a year ago. That means the price went up as much as 370 %. The 8 TB SSD costs at the same range as four PS5 consoles, or three PS5 Pros.

XBOX’s Asha Sharma was the first gaming CEO to talk about the crisis in consumer electronics. She says they’re working on making Project Helix cheaper, and Sony should do the same for the PlayStation 6.