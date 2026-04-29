Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Says GTA 6 Marketing Will Start “Soon”

They aren’t budging on that marketing schedule for nobody.

It sounds like the wait for more GTA 6 news is finally about to end.

GameRoll shared the news on Twitter:

NEW: Strauss Zelnick said today that GTA 6 marketing will begin “soon” in response to being asked about the game.

This is obviously a vague answer meant to deflect the question. But still, it’s another great sign of confidence from Take-Two.

It’s almost time Rockstar.

Zelnick was at iicon, the new video game industry event prepared by the ESA after they retired E3 and figured out how to best help the industry moving forward.

As reported by Stephen Totilo in GameFile, Zelnick deflected the question from Variety interviewer Jenny Maas. Regardless, for fans who were losing their patience for the marketing campaign to start, this was a timely reminder and reassurance from Take-Two’s head honcho.

And lest we forget, Take-Two’s next earnings call was delayed longer than usual to May 21, 2026. That could mean the 3rd trailer is coming before that event.