ESA Launches New Industry Event Called Iicon, And It’s Definitely Not The New E3

It looks like the industry also believes we don’t need an E3 anymore – we need something better.

ESA has announced iicon, a new event that they’ll be holding this April. Let’s cut straight to the chase now; iicon is not a replacement for E3 at all.

As reported by VentureBeat, ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis explained that iicon is not an expo or showcase of games like E3 was, and is really more of a business conference. He also referred to iicon as a summit, which seems to evoke something like a G7 or G20 for the video game industry. The event will be held on April 27 to 30 of 2026, at the Fontainebleau Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Of course, iicon was conceived after ESA decided to retire E3. But what the trade association saw is that they didn’t really need to replace their historical games expo, as much as they needed to meet new needs in the industry that isn’t being met.

In Pierre-Louis’ words:

“There were opportunities for our members and for other companies to make announcements through digital means, through online means, and to reach the audience that they wanted to reach. But there was no opportunity for leadership to convene, for our companies to convene and to think about the scope of our industry.”

The language surrounding iicon did seem to have vague language about thought leaders and visionaries, but the idea is really quite simple. The event will be an opportunity for the video game industry’s presidents, CEOs, and leaders of all kinds, to talk to each other. Again, quoting Pierre-Louis:

“If you think about all of the game industry events that occur over the course of the year, they’re really targeting different sectors of the video game community, whether it’s players, executives, … developers. What we’re trying to do is really bring a cross-section of business leaders to an audience of business leaders.”

Pierre-Louis also cited the opportunity to talk about how video games affects other industries, pointing out that CG graphics used in blockbuster movies, for example, were originally refined in video games. He was asked about the ESA’s recent statement about tariffs, and Pierre-Louis cites iicon as precisely the kind of forum for these leaders to talk about issues like that.

The ESA managed to get Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Epic Games, Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Amazon Games, Ubisoft, and WB Games on board. So it looks like this idea has really picked up traction with their members.

And maybe iicon really is something the industry needs at this time, as it enters its third year of game companies closing and developers getting laid off. While we have been touting hopes that the Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6 might help the industry rebound, maybe the industry can do better than that.

So no, ESA isn’t bringing back E3, but maybe they now also believe the doubters and skeptics who declared that there is no longer a need for E3. The ESA received a different message from gamers than they did from their own members. The industry needs to come together now, to protect this thing that employs thousands, and brings happiness to millions. Maybe this event could spark the changes that the industry needs. One can only hope for the best.