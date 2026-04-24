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Take-Two’s Next Earnings Call Scheduled For May 21 (Is GTA 6’s 3rd Trailer Coming First?)

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No promises, but….

Take-Two has announced their next earnings call date.

To quote their press release directly:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

This is a little later than when Take-Two usually holds their earnings calls, but there isn’t anything particularly concerning about it. It is possible this is related to the recent leak which revealed GTA Online makes huge amounts of revenue. Take-Two may have to explain further context to that leaked data to their investors, and may be struggling to figure out how to do it.

GameRoll shared his opinion that the company will also share GTA 6 news before this earnings call, which is a sentiment many fans share. Of course, everyone hopes that will be the 3rd trailer, but we’re just going to have to wait and see.

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