Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA Online Leak May Have Turned Out To Be A “Net Win” For Rockstar

by

Remember kids; correlation is not causation.

There’s a sickly funny thing that happened after the GTA Online leaks.

As a quick refresher, a hacker group named ShinyHunters stumbled upon some of Rockstar’s data because they happened to target a 3rd party service that Rockstar was using.

After Rockstar did not respond to their $ 200 million ransom demands, Shinyhunters made this statement:

Stolen data would be published online as their demands had not been met

Apparently they even named the zip file they leaked as “shouldve_paid_the_ransom_rockstar.”

 But then something funny happened. We found out that Rockstar makes a staggering amount of money on GTA Online, easily over $ 1  million daily.

Videotech capped off the story perfectly, saying:

The Rockstar leak was a net win, it caused the share price to go up.

We do want to clarify that correlation does not mean causation. While we saw Take-Two’s stock value go up after the leak, we don’t know enough to confirm that they were related.

We do know that Take-Two’s claim that the breached data won’t affect the company or their players turned out to be true after all.

Recent Videos

10 Secret Game Endings That BLEW OUR MIND

10 Secret Game Endings That BLEW OUR MIND
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Before You Buy

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Before You Buy
REPLACED - Before You Buy

REPLACED - Before You Buy
Pragmata - Before You Buy

Pragmata - Before You Buy
What The HELL Is Going On With Unreal Engine 5?

What The HELL Is Going On With Unreal Engine 5?
20 Game Mechanics That SUCK MOST OF THE TIME

20 Game Mechanics That SUCK MOST OF THE TIME
10 Recent Game Levels With INSANE GRAPHICS

10 Recent Game Levels With INSANE GRAPHICS
GTA 6 PC RELEASE DATE LEAKED? CYBERPUNK 2077 NEW UPDATE & MORE

GTA 6 PC RELEASE DATE LEAKED? CYBERPUNK 2077 NEW UPDATE & MORE
10 Recent AAA Games That Actually KILLED IT

10 Recent AAA Games That Actually KILLED IT
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,