GTA Online Leak May Have Turned Out To Be A “Net Win” For Rockstar

There’s a sickly funny thing that happened after the GTA Online leaks.

As a quick refresher, a hacker group named ShinyHunters stumbled upon some of Rockstar’s data because they happened to target a 3rd party service that Rockstar was using.

After Rockstar did not respond to their $ 200 million ransom demands, Shinyhunters made this statement:

Stolen data would be published online as their demands had not been met

Apparently they even named the zip file they leaked as “shouldve_paid_the_ransom_rockstar.”

But then something funny happened. We found out that Rockstar makes a staggering amount of money on GTA Online, easily over $ 1 million daily.

Videotech capped off the story perfectly, saying:

The Rockstar leak was a net win, it caused the share price to go up.

We do want to clarify that correlation does not mean causation. While we saw Take-Two’s stock value go up after the leak, we don’t know enough to confirm that they were related.

We do know that Take-Two’s claim that the breached data won’t affect the company or their players turned out to be true after all.