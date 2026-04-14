GTA Online Figures Leaked; Rockstar Allegedly Makes Over $ 1 Million Daily

A host of data and figured have leaked for GTA Online.

Shinyhunters has made good on their threat to leak data they acquired about Rockstar after the studio confirmed the breach, claiming it did not impact the company or its players.

We should point out that because this data comes from a leak, we can’t vouch for its veracity, or its missing context. For example, the numbers found here could be estimates instead of real figures.

We’ll summarize the big takeaways dataminers have found:

Based on data from September 2025 to August 2026, GTA Online makes an estimated $ 1.3 million daily, $ 9.5 million a week, and $ 499 million annually.

From that $ 1.3 million, $ 970,000 comes from Shark Cards and the rest from GTA +.

Based on weekly estimates, most GTA Online gamers are on PlayStation 5. Surprisingly, PC gamers have the least players, but this figure may not include FiveM and RedM.

With the Rockstar leaks circulating, I put this together to illustrate the weekly spending in GTA Online on a platform basis.



The data speaks for itself.



Per data from GTA Forums, PS5 generates more than half weekly GTA Online bookings, with $4.486M earned per week. pic.twitter.com/lBdqCZBc1B — Derek Strickland (@DeekeTweak) April 13, 2026

Finally, based on data from September 2025 to March 2026, US is the top country that plays GTA Online, making $ 153 million in that period.